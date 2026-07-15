BASEBALL: Fish Sticks sink Lefties in nonleaguer

Port Angeles’ Brady Sprague collects a base hit during the Lefties’ 5-1 loss to the DubSea FishSticks on Tuesday at Civic Field.

PORT ANGELES — Port Angeles’ bats were quiet in a 5-1 nonleague loss to the DubSea Fish Sticks, a summer collegiate wood bat baseball team that plays out of White Center’s Mel Olson Stadium.

The Lefties were limited to four hits and a pair of walks in Tuesday night’s game.

DubSea’s Ian Draper had a big night at the plate going 2-for-2 with a pair of runs scored and three RBIs, including two walks and a two-run home run to left field in the top of the second inning.

Port Angeles designated hitter Nathan Huie drove in the lone Lefties’ run, a sacrifice fly that scored former Port Angeles Roughrider Jordan Shumway who had reached on a walk, in the bottom of the third.

The Lefties were off Wednesday evening for the West Coast League All-Star Game and will be back in action in another nonleaguer against the Redmond Dudes tonight at 6:35 p.m. at Civic Field.

Port Angeles will be back to West Coast League play Friday night when the Edmonton RiverHawks visit for a weekend series.

DubSea 5, Port Angeles 1

DubSea 1 2 0 0 0 1 01 0 — 5 9 0

Port Angeles 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 — 1 4 2

Hitting

Port Angeles — H Moore 1-4; Huie 1-3, RBI; Betanco 1-4, Mohler 1-3, Shumway 0-2, BB, R.

Pitching

Port Angeles — Vens 3 IP, 4 H, 3 ER, BB, 2 K; Titus 3 IP, 5 H, R, BB, 2 K; Winkley 1.1 IP, R, 3 BB, K; Gallagher 1.2 IP.