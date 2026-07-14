WEST COAST LEAGUE: 49 former players drafted by MLB teams

VANCOUVER — Last weekend, 48 former and current West Coast League players were selected in the MLB First-Year Player Draft. Another seven have signed free-agent contracts with MLB franchises, with more expected in the near future.

UC-Santa Barbara right-handed pitcher Jackson Flora, a WCL All-Star in 2024 with the Corvallis Knights, was selected fourth overall by the San Francisco Giants. This marked the third straight year in which a WCL player was selected in the top five, making the WCL and the Cape Cod League the only summer collegiate circuits to claim that exclusive distinction.

Flora’s selection ties for the fifth-highest draft slot in WCL history and is part of a remarkable run for the league: In nine of the last 10 MLB Drafts, at least one WCL alum’s name has been called in the first round. Over that stretch, the league has produced 10 first-round talents in the top 10 picks alone, trailing only the Cape Cod League and nearly double the output of the Northwoods League.

No former Port Angeles Lefties were picked in the 2026 draft.

The Mariners picked one WCL alumnus in the 11th round, Wyatt Queen of Oregon State, who played for Wenatchee.

In 2026, Flora went 12-0 with a 1.06 ERA and 133 strikeouts in 102 innings for UC-Santa Barbara. In 2024, he was 1-0 with a 0.69 ERA for Corvallis.

2026 WCL draft picks

Round 1 — Jackson Flora, RHP, UC-Santa Barbara, Corvallis, Giants.

Round 2 — Mason Edwards, LHP, USC, Bend, A’s.

Round 3 — Ty Horn, RHP, Nebraska, Corvallis, Reds; Ryan Cooney, SS, Oregon, Springfield, Blue Jays.

Round 4 — Roman Martin, SS, UCLA, Bellingham, A’s.

Round 6 — Ethan Lay, RHP, Sacramento State, Bend, Twins.

Round 7 — Cole Tryba, LHP, UC Santa Barbara, Ridgefield, Cubs; Dean West, OF, UCLA, Bellingham, Blue Jays.

Round 8 — Alex Overbay, RHP, Arizona State, Portland, Pirates; Matt Scott, RHP, Georgia, Corvallis, Guardians; Miles Gosztola, LHP, Oregon, Corvallis, Dodgers.

Round 9 — Cashel Dugger C, UCLA, Portland, Nationals; Kenneth Ward, RHP, Park University (Ariz.), Edmonton, Tigers.

Round 10 — Mikiah Negrete, LHP, Cal State Fullerton, Edmonton, Rockies; Ben Zeigler-Namoa, 1B, Hawaii, Cowlitz, Braves; Augie Lopez, C, USC, Bend, Padres; Luke Alwood, RHP, Seattle U, Bend, Cubs.

Round 11 — Tanner Griffith, OF, Saint Mary’s (Calif.), Portland, Royals; Calvin Proskey, RHP, UC Santa Barbara, Cowlitz, Reds; Wyatt Queen, RHP, Oregon State, Wenatchee, Mariners.

Round 12 — AJ Krodel, RHP, UC-Santa Barbara, Cowlitz, Mets.

Round 13 — Cody Howard, RHP, Texas, Victoria, Nationals; Kenny Ishikawa, TWP, Georgia, Portland, Reds.

Round 14 — Isaac Yeager, RHP, Oregon State, Yakima Valley/Bellingham, White Sox; Corey Nunez, SS, UC-Santa Barbara, Ridgefield, Cubs; Diego Castellanos, OF, Saint Mary’s (Calif.), Portland/Bend, Yankees.

Round 15 — Alejandro Garza, 3B, Cal Poly, Portland, Guardians; Griffin Naess, RHP, Cal Poly, Kelowna, Cubs; Owen Clyne, SS, George Mason, Victoria, Phillies.

Round 16 — Robert Orloski, RHP, UTSA, Bend, Angels; Joseph Jasso, RHP, Cal State Fullerton, Ridgefield, Diamondbacks; Albert Roblez, RHP, Oregon State, Walla Walla, Padres; Garrett Ahern, RHP, Grand Canyon, Wenatchee, Yankees; Matt Quintanar, C, Texas Tech, Springfield, Phillies; Carson Cormier, RHP, Illinois State, Victoria, Blue Jays.

Round 17 — Diego Gutierrez, RHP, San Diego, Portland, Orioles.

Round 18 — Avery Ortiz, IF, Oklahoma State, Bend, Nationals; Colter McAnelly, RHP, Utah, Corvallis, Twins; Cooper Corkrean, LHP, New Mexico, Portland, Royals; Petey Soto, Jr., SS, Utah Tech, Portland, Astros.

Round 19 — Cort MacDonald, OF, Stanford, Walla Walla, Rockies; Jack Brooks, OF, Oregon, Springfield, Nationals; Jack Salmon, OF, UNLV, Ridgefield, Angels; Chris Downs, LHP, Cal Poly, Portland, Padres; Cade Rusch, RHP, Bellarmine, Victoria, Tigers; Luke Bard, C, Houston Christian, Portland, Padres.

Round 20 — Anthony Marnell IV, C, San Diego State, Nanaimo, A’s; Will Zielinski, RHP, Vauxhall Academy, A’s.