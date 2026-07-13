AMERICAN LEGION: Wilder Senior wins opener at Babe Ruth regional

CALGARY, Alberta — Wilder Senior defended its 2025 regional championship by winning its opener in the Babe Ruth 18U Pacific Northwest regional tournament, beating the Mafia Baseball Club out of Toledo 10-2 on Monday morning.

Kody Williams allowed five hits and two walks while striking out eight. After giving up two runs in the second inning, including one on a solo home run, Williams was perfect the rest of the game. He helped himself at the plate, going 2-for-3 with two runs scored and an RBI.

Hunter Tennell had another big game for the seniors with a pair of doubles, a sac fly, two runs scored and three RBIs.

Carson Waddell was 2-for-3 with two RBIs and a sac fly, while Carston Seibel and Easton Fisher each had a hit and two runs scored.

Wilder Senior next plays the Calgary AAA Blues team at 6 p.m. today.

Wilder Sr. 10, MBC 2

WSr. 4 0 0 0 3 3 0 — 10 10 3

MBC 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 — 2 5 7

Pitching

WSr. — Williams 7 IP, 5 H, 8 K, 2 BB.

Hitting

WSr. — Tennell 2-3, 2 2B, 2 R, 3 RBI, SF; Waddell 2-3, 2 RBI, SF; Williams 2-3, 2 R, RBI; Fisher 1-3, 2 R; Seibel 1-2, 2 R.

Wilder Junior

Wilder Junior finished 3-1 at the Carson Styron Tournament in Tacoma/Puyallup, losing its finale to Reality Sports 16U 6-3 after Reality scored three runs in the top of the seventh inning.

Wilder Junior was led by Wyatt Bruch, who went 3-for-3 with a double, triple, a run scored, an RBI and a stolen base.

Van Johnson was 2-for-2 with a run scored, Lalo Dominguez hit a double, scored a run, drove in a run and stole a base, and Morgan Evans hit a double.

Wilder Junior pitchers struck out 13 batters. Parker Pavlak started, going five innings, allowing eight hits and three earned runs. He struck out nine and walked two. Evans went two innings, allowing two hits and three runs. He struck out four and walked four.

Wilder Junior next hosts the Kingston Kings at 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. Wednesday at Civic Field, then play in the Babe Ruth Regionals beginning Saturday in Meridian, Idaho.

Wilder Junior beat Multi-Sports 360 12-2 and ECA 16U 8-3 in the tournament on Saturday, after beating Wollochet 4-3 on Friday.

Reality 6, Wilder Jr. 3

Rea. 0 0 1 0 0 2 3 — 6 10 2

WJr. 1 0 0 2 0 0 0 — 3 7 1

Pitching

WJr. — Pavlak 5 IP, 8 H, 3 ER, 2 BB, 9 K; Evans 2 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 4 BB, 4 K.

Hitting

WJr. — Bruch 3-3, 2B, 3B, R, RBI, SB; Dominguez 1-3, 2B, R, RBI, SB; Johnson 2-2, R; Evans 1-1, 2B.