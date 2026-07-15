AREA SPORTS: Youth soccer camp in Sequim starting Monday

Youth soccer camp set next week in Sequim

SEQUIM — Early-bird pricing runs through Saturday for the One.SoccerSchools summer camp for ages 9-18 hosted by Sequim FC at the Albert Haller Playfields from Monday through July 24.

The camp will cover coordination and body mechanics with ball mastery and dribbling competitions, possession and transition drills, the tactical concepts of creating and scoring goals, dribbling, foot volley and play small-sided games.

The full-day camp runs from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through July 23 and 8:30 a.m. to noon July 24.

The half-day camp runs from 8:30 a.m. to noon each day.

Each player receives a full player package: Kelme jersey, short and socks, and match quality Select 10 Ball

Registration is $359 for the full-day camp and $259 for the half-day.

To register, visit https://tinyurl.com/PDN-SFCCAMP26 and use promo code SJS26.

Volleyball camps

PORT ANGELES — Momentum One Volleyball will hold a series of volleyball camps in August at Peninsula College.

A camp for girls entering sixth through eighth grades will be held from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Aug. 3-6.

A camp for incoming ninth- through 12th-grade girls will be held from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Aug. 10-13.

The price for both of the camps is $120 plus a $20 USA Volleyball membership. If you played during the 2025-26 club season, you do not need a new membership.

A boys camp for those entering sixth through 12th grades will run from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 10-13.

The price is $80 plus a $20 USA Volleyball membership.

Those who register by July 18 will receive a camp T-shirt.

To register for the girls camps, visit https://tinyurl.com/PDN-GirlsVBCamp.

To register for the boys camp, visit https://tinyurl.com/PDN-BoysVBCamp.

Rivals cheer/football camp

CHIMACUM — East Jefferson Rivals’ Youth Football and Cheer Camp will run tonight through Saturday, with gear distribution for the fall season and a scrimmage game set for Saturday.

The camp for football and cheer athletes ages 4-14 will be held at Chimacum High School’s practice field from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. tonight and Friday and 2 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

The cost is $75 per camper, plus gear deposit.

Football players should bring cleats and a water bottle.

Registration for the fall football and cheer season also will be available.

Messi, Argentina rally

Lionel Messi and Argentina will play Spain in the World Cup final on Sunday after they scored twice in six minutes and 24 seconds at the end of a ferocious semi-final to break England hearts.

England had led from the 55th minute through Anthony Gordon and looked set for a first final since 1966, but as they dropped deeper and deeper, Enzo Fernandez curled in a stunning equaliser from outside the box on 85 minutes and then substitute Lautaro Martinez headed home in the second minute of stoppage time, with Messi assisting both goals. He now has 12 World Cup assists, an all-time record.

It was a game that began in fury and ended in chaos, with Argentina now scoring 11 times from the 75th minute onwards.

The two teams had not played for 21 years, but the build-up to the game focused on the bitter conflicts of the past, including World Cup controversies and the Falklands War, which is referenced in songs sung by Argentina players and fans.

Argentina made a physical start to the contest, and the first flashpoint came when England midfielder Elliot Anderson was hit from behind by Fernandez, with Jude Bellingham suggesting to U.S. referee Ismail Elfath that his team-mate had been struck in the back of the head with an arm.

No action was taken at that point, but the aggression continued with 12 fouls and no shots in the opening 30 minutes of the game — a record for a World Cup match according to Opta (whose records run to 1966) — before Anderson was booked for bringing down Messi, and Lisandro Martinez saw yellow for holding back Morgan Rogers.

The game opened up in the second half with England taking the lead when Gordon steered in Rogers’ cross from the right on 55 minutes and then relying on a super Djed Spence challenge and two very good Jordan Pickford saves to hold onto the lead.

But that resistance couldn’t last; Argentina and Messi took greater and greater control, with Fernandez crashing in the equaliser and Lautaro completing an incredible comeback.

Argentina will play Spain in the World Cup final at MetLife Stadium, New Jersey, on Sunday. England will play France in the bronze medal match in Miami on Saturday.