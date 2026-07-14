SEQUIM HALL OF FAME: Nine individuals and two teams part of class of 2026

Creighton Daniels, left, who played football at Sequim in 1947, and Lea Hopson, right, who was a star softall player in 2011, are among the nine individuals to be inducted into the Sequim Hall of Fame in September.

SEQUIM — Nine individuals and two teams were selected to be inducted into the 2026 class of the Sequim Hall of Fame.

The third annual Sequim Hall of Fame inductees event is set for Saturday, Sept. 12, at Club Nova at 7 Cedars Hotel.

The event is run by the Sequim Athletic Educational Foundation and the Sequim Hall of Fame Committee.

The inductees range from the 1930s to more recent athletes from the classes of 2011, 2008 and 2007.

Doug Smith, Class of 1938

The first state champion in Sequim High School history, Douglas Austin Smith was a tremendous athlete whose life was cut far too short. A halfback on Sequim’s 1938 Olympic League football championship team, Smith made his mark in the Sequim record books with a 1938 high school state discus title with a throw of 128 feet, 3 inches. Recruited by the University of Washington for football, Smith attended UW until a fatal motorcycle accident on Dec. 26, 1939, at age 20.

Creighton Daniels, Class of 1947

Creighton Daniels helped form the foundations of Sequim’s youth sports leagues and was a big community contributor. He was also a four-sport athlete and student leader. He excelled at football and basketball, earning four letters in each. He played football as a punter at Washington State before returning to Sequim, where he was among the founders of organized youth sports in Sequim, helping establish both Little League baseball and youth football programs.

Louis Kardonsky, Class of 1967

A multi-sport athlete, Louis Kardonsky made an indelible, positive mark on the lives of countless youngsters in more than three decades of umpiring games and coaching youth baseball teams. He was an all-Olympic League baseball star in 1967 and participated in statewide all-star games. In 1993, he started umpiring at the local Little League near Vancouver, and has umpired in an estimated 1,500 games. In 2021, he was elected to the Hazel Dell Little League Hall of Fame, and four years later had a field named after him.

Alan Millet, Class of 1969

An all-league player in football and basketball and a school record-holder in track and field, Alan Millet made enormous contributions on and off the field for Sequim athletics. He set school records in the high jump, 120-yard high hurdles and the 880-yard race, competed in the state track meet in high jump and high hurdles, and helped lead the Wolves to an undefeated Olympic League record in 1969. A sponsor and coach for local youth sports teams for four decades, he has served on the Sequim Youth Basketball board of directors since its inception in 1998, and over the years has provided free legal services for the Sequim Baseball Boosters, Sequim Junior Soccer, Sequim Little League, Sequim Athletic Boosters and Sequim Wolf Pack.

Jeff Bills, Class of 1971

Jeff Bills was a three-sport standout at Sequim High School and a baseball star at Brigham Young University. He lettered in football and baseball three times and basketball twice. In football, he earned all-Olympic League honors, and on the basketball court, he was the team’s leading scorer in his junior and senior years. In baseball, Jeff was an all-Olympic League catcher and helped lead the Wolves to league championships in his sophomore and senior years. He played four years for BYU, posting a batting average of .302 and playing on three division championship teams.

Gilbert Fellingham, coach 1977-1986

Before helping some of the premier volleyball programs in the nation, Gilbert (“Gil”) Fellingham helped lead Sequim’s program to state tournaments and nearly a state title. He led the Wolves to three consecutive state 3A tournaments, including a second-place finish in the 1983-84 season and third place in 1985-86. He also coached the track and field squad when Erica Wheeler set the all-time national high school record in the javelin. Now a professor at Brigham Young University, he was an assistant coach and consultant for BYU’s men’s and women’s volleyball teams for several years, and consulted men’s and women’s USA national volleyball squads.

Stephanie (Marcy) Dinius, Class of 2007

Stephanie Marcy (now Dinius) set numerous school records in her high school career, and kept earning accolades for one of the top collegiate track and cross country programs in the nation. In track, she earned medals in sophomore, junior and senior seasons, including a state title in the 1,600-meter race. She was state runner-up in cross country in 2005 and state champion in 2006. Following graduation, she earned an athletic/academic scholarship to Stanford, where she was named team captain three times while earning four athletic All-America honors and three academic All-America honors. She also earned a berth in the 2016 U.S. Olympic marathon trials.

Kincaid Nichols, Class of 2008

A standout in football and track, Kincaid Nichols earned Olympic League track and field titles as a junior, then capped his senior season with a state title in the 100-meter dash, a third-place finish in the long jump and seventh-place finish in the 200. On the gridiron, Nichols earned first team All-League honors as a special teams returner, defensive back and wide receiver, scoring 17 touchdowns in his senior season. After his prep success, he went on to star for the Central Washington University track and field team, earning a conference 200-meter championship. He also helped the Wildcats’ 4×100 meter relay win a conference title.

Lea (Hopson) Bradley, Class of 2011

Perhaps the most decorated softball player in Sequim High School history, Lea Hopson built an impressive prep resume and college career. She lettered all four years and earned the team’s offensive and defensive Player of the Year as a sophomore, junior and senior. In her senior season, she helped power the Wolves to a 28-0 record and the 2011 class 2A state championship with a .625 batting average, 54 RBIs, 33 stolen bases and 80 runs scored, earning a second consecutive Olympic League MVP honor. She went on to become one of the top junior college hitters in the country at the College of Southern Idaho, earning regional honors and an NJCAA first team All-America honor in 2013. She then starred at Division I Texas Tech in 2013. She was also named to several national women’s baseball squads.

1983-84 Sequim High School Volleyball Team

A deep and talented team with contributions from all grade levels, the 1983-84 Sequim High School volleyball squad powered their way to an Olympic League championship and 22-5 overall record, earning a second-place finish at the state 2A tournament — the highest place a Sequim team had earned in school history to that point.

1970-71 Sequim High School Football Team

Among the great Sequim High School football teams of years past, the 1970-71 team stands out as one of the best. Building on a squad whose seniors had gone undefeated in their junior high days, the Wolves reached a No. 2 state ranking and an 8-1 overall record — missing out on a league title by one heartbreaking loss. In nine games, the Wolves gave up just 51 points (5.2 per game) and had three shutouts.

Event tickets and more

The event’s social hour and silent auction will be held from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., followed by dinner from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. The live auction begins at 6 p.m., followed by induction of the class of 2026.

Individual seating is available for $100. Tickets for this year’s event can be purchased in person at Full Moon Candle in the Sequim Village Center (check or cash only).

To reserve a table for the Saturday event and for more information, contact Karin Cummins at 360-461-2882 or Kevin Kennedy at 253-254-2662.

The old Sequim High School hallway will be open from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sept. 12 to view class pictures and old yearbooks.

Starting at 4:30 p.m. on Sept. 11, there will be a meet-and-greet event at the 7 Cedars Casino patio area. This is for past inductees from 2024 and 2025 to meet the 2026 class, as well as Hall of Fame committee members and event sponsors.

As with the class of 2024 and 2025 honorees, this year’s inductees will receive a plaque detailing their honor, and their names will be listed on a large plaque at the Sequim High gymnasium.

The inaugural 2024 Sequim Hall of Fame inducted eight individuals and one team, and in the process raised about $28,000 for Sequim High School athletics. Funds raised in 2024 were used to purchase new wrestling mats and a new sound system for the high school athletic field, as well as a new high jump and pole vault mats for the track team.

In 2025, the event inducted nine individuals and two teams. Sponsorships, an auction and generous contributions at this event raised more than $50,000.

Sponsorships

Event sponsorships are available:

• Gold $5,000 — full page ad and one table.

• Purple $2,500 — half page ad and one table.

• White $1,000 — quarter page ad and one Table.

Sponsors’ names will be recognized in the event’s program and on the website at sequimhalloffame.org. Each table seats eight guests. Sponsors who want to support the event but are unable to attend are appreciated and will be recognized. Seating is limited so people should send sponsorships before Aug. 1.

For more information, call Kennedy at 253-254-2662.