Bamboo Hotels will have flagship in PA

PORT ANGELES — A new four-story hotel will be built in Port Angeles.

Bamboo Hotels announced Tuesday a plan to build a flagship hotel at 1016 E. First St. that will feature 86 guest rooms across three floors topped by a fourth-floor lobby, bar, fitness studio and 3,500-square-foot rooftop terrace with a sauna, hot tub, cold plunge and yoga pavilion overlooking the Olympic Mountains and the Strait of Juan de Fuca.

“Port Angeles deserves a really cool hotel,” Bamboo Hotels co-founder Nick Curcio said in a news release. “Port Angeles sits at the doorstep of one of the most spectacular national parks in the country, with an incredible creative and outdoor community to match. We want to build hotels as memorable as the places they’re a part of, where visitors and residents can stay, play and get inspired.”

Port Angeles Realty broker Jim Haguewood represented the seller of the property, which used to be a Tradewell grocery store until a snowstorm collapsed the roof decades ago, Haguewood said.

He added that selling the property for a Bamboo Hotel is exciting.

“I am pleased to see a company like that that has chosen Port Angeles as their flagship property,” he said. “That says a lot about Port Angeles and our community.”

Bamboo Hotels bring a “new generation of affordable, design-forward, nature-inspired hospitality to the Olympic Peninsula,” according to the news release.

“They have a lot of experience in that type of hotel,” Haguewood said. “It’s like an economy hotel, but it’s very high-quality design and interior finishes. It’s a high-end, mid-range-priced hotel. It’s very exciting.”

The hotels combine iconic Nordic- and Japanese-inspired design, nature-integrated architecture and wellness amenities that elevate the guest experience, according to the news release.

“Bamboo creates hotels dedicated to both the spirit of adventure and the communities around it,” the news release stated.

________

Reporter Emily Hanson can be reached by email at emily.hanson@peninsuladailynews.com.