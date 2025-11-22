First year of Recompete data shows projects gaining momentum

OCTOBER MARKED ONE year since the Recompete initiative started, with the goal of creating and connecting people to living-wage jobs on the North Olympic Peninsula. We’re pursuing this goal through a multi-pronged approach: remove barriers to employment; equip people with industry-specific skills for in-demand jobs; and expand industries to create new jobs.

One year in, these pursuits are more than just goals. The North Olympic Peninsula Recompete Coalition has the first year of data compiled to reflect what’s actually been happening on the ground.

In the past year, 208 individuals have enrolled in Recompete programs, which includes workforce development and wraparound services. This number reflects individuals who are on a pathway to sustainable and resilient livelihoods by receiving support services to help remove barriers to employment or learning the skills needed for a meaningful career.

Considering how much time it takes to get started, the goal for the first year was only 75 individuals enrolled, and the cumulative goal for the five-year Recompete timeline is 900 individuals enrolled. So, this number of 208 exceeds the first-year goal by far and shows that we are well on our way to the five-year goal.

But what about jobs on the other side of that? The goal of this initiative is to connect individuals to good local jobs, so what results are there to show so far? Through Recompete investments, 38 new jobs were created in the past year. In addition, 21 individuals were placed into jobs after receiving workforce training.

In addition to working with individuals, Recompete is addressing employers’ needs. Different projects are providing business advising, small and startup business capital, and working with industrial employers to meet workforce training needs.

In the last year, Recompete partners engaged with 105 employers in Clallam and Jefferson Counties. Partners like Peninsula College are having conversations with employers about their staffing needs, then are tailoring specific training programs to equip potential staff with those skills.

Projects like this will meet both the needs of the individual and the employer by providing the individual with the skills needed for a good job, and the employer with a strong workforce. It’s a win-win.

Other projects are focusing on industry innovation to create new jobs in the maritime and natural resources industries. These initiatives will take much more time before we’re able to see results, but these are also the most impactful for long-term resilience in the region’s economy.

These early success metrics show that real progress is in motion, but the best is yet to come.

Much of the work that’s been done over the last year has been laying the groundwork and setting up programs to start.

The coalition brings together 24 different entities including local governments, educational institutions, nonprofits, tribes, economic development councils, ports and more. It takes a lot of effort and coordination to get such a huge initiative off the ground.

The first year of Recompete efforts have not been without challenges, but the coalition’s strengths have outweighed any setbacks.

The key ingredient to the initiative’s success is the different entities all working together in the same direction.

And the direction we’re heading in is one that everyone should be able to get behind: more homegrown jobs, higher wages and a strengthened local economy that creates an environment for those who live here to truly thrive.

The goals are lofty, but the first year of real numbers demonstrates that the projects are beginning to gain traction and the results will only grow from here.

For more information and to join our newsletter, visit www.RecompeteWA.org.

________

Carolyn Edge is the Recompete communications and media coordinator. She can be reached by email at carolyn.edge@recompetewa.org.