Prosecutor highlights mental health following malicious mischief conviction

PORT TOWNSEND — A Brinnon man has pleaded guilty to second-degree malicious mischief and will be prohibited from possessing firearms following burglary and vandalism at the Brinnon Fire Station this spring.

Steve Bert Redhead was sentenced Wednesday in Jefferson County Superior Court to two days in the Jefferson County Jail, time he already had served due to his arrest, the county Prosecuting Attorney’s office said.

The maximum sentence was 60 days in custody, the prosecuting attorney’s office said.

The case began March 31 after Redhead called 9-1-1 and reported multiple armed individuals were burglarizing his residence near Brinnon. Deputies responded but found no evidence to support Redhead’s report. Instead, they noted Redhead was experiencing significant paranoia, but not to the level that would allow them to take any action, the prosecuting attorney’s office said.

After they cleared the residence, law enforcement was later dispatched to Brinnon Fire Department Station 41, 272 Schoolhouse Road. Witnesses reported that Redhead had forced entry into the occupied fire station by breaking a front office window. Fire personnel inside observed Redhead pacing throughout the engine bay while causing extensive property damage, the prosecuting attorney’s office said.

Investigators determined Redhead used a chair to shatter windows and then obtained a weed trimmer from inside the station and used it to break additional plate-glass garage door windows.

Deputies located Redhead between two fire engines with cuts and abrasions, and he continued to make statements indicating that he believed armed individuals were surrounding the building. Redhead was taken into custody without further incident, the prosecuting attorney’s office said.

Investigators recovered several knives from Redhead but didn’t locate a firearm. However, deputies noted that, during the previous 9-1-1 call, Redhead had stated he was armed while confronting the individuals he believed were attempting to burglarize his property.

As a result of the damage, the Brinnon Fire Department temporarily suspended emergency operations while personnel secured the scene and assessed equipment. During that period, the Quilcene Fire Department provided mutual aid coverage and emergency medical transport capabilities, the prosecuting attorney’s office said.

“We train to handle situations with mentally ill offenders, and my deputies handled the situation appropriately,” Sheriff Andy Pernsteiner stated in a news release. “But we still need help from the state. We need hospitals and outpatient services to intervene before these situations become a crisis requiring deputies to respond.”

Prosecuting Attorney James Kennedy said the circumstances highlight broader challenges involving the state’s mental health system. Since the 1980s, Redhead had frequent contacts with law enforcement and a dozen convictions involving situations such as alcohol abuse, firearms, explosives and illegally carrying concealed firearms, he said.

Despite his record, Redhead maintained his right to legally possess firearms, Kennedy said.

“The facts of this case demonstrate the difficulty faced by first responders, families and communities when significant mental health issues are not adequately addressed,” Kennedy stated in the news release. “This matter should serve as an opportunity to continue discussions regarding the availability of effective mental health services and long-term public safety solutions.”

Officials encourage anyone experiencing a mental health crisis or observing a loved one in crisis to seek assistance through available behavioral health or crisis intervention services before situations escalate to the point of requiring emergency law enforcement intervention.

In Jefferson County, resources are available at:

• Suicide and Crisis Lifeline — 988.

• Discovery Behavioral Health — 360-385-0321 or info@discoverybh.org.

• Salish Regional Crisis Line – 888-910-0416.

• Veteran’s Crisis Line – 800-273-8255, press 1 or text 838255.