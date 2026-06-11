A look nside the Clallam County clock tower

The Clallam County Heritage Advisory Board provided tours of the Clallam County Courthouse clock on Monday, June 1. Mike Doherty, from the board, and Pete Pettit, far right, were part of one group of 10 who climbed a ladder to the room where the clock mechanism is. The clock’s workings were manufactured in 1880 in Boston, purchased by Clallam County and installed in the courthouse in 1914. Jefferson County has a similar clock mechanism. (Dave Logan/for Peninsula Daily News)

The Clallam County Heritage Advisory Board provided tours of the Clallam County Courthouse clock on Monday.

Mike Doherty, from the board, and Pete Pettit, far right, were part of one group of 10 who climbed a ladder to the room where the clock mechanism is.

The clock’s workings were manufactured in 1880 in Boston, purchased by Clallam County and installed in the courthouse in 1914. Jefferson County has a similar clock mechanism.