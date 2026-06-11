Quilcene Food Bank relocates

QUILCENE — The Jefferson County Food Bank Association has partnered with Quilcene-Jefferson Masonic Lodge #107 to operate the Quilcene Food Bank at the Quilcene Masonic Hall, 170 Herbert St.

The food bank started pop-up operations at the lodge on June 5 and will be open weekly from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesdays.

The new location offers a larger space and opens the door to future expanded service hours, such as evening operations, to better serve community members with work or transportation constraints.

“This move is about more than a new address,” said Laurie Engelbeck, the association’s secretary. “It reflects our ongoing commitment to showing up for every person in this community who needs us and our gratitude to the partners who make that possible.”

The association extended thanks to Jefferson County for its longstanding hospitality at the Quilcene Community Center, which served as the food bank’s home for many years.

The food bank association had broken ground on a 4,500-square-foot facility at 161 Herbert St. in October 2023.

The project was expected to be completed by August 2024 but was paused by Patricia Hennessey, the executive director of the food bank association, who cited the lack of a budget or a capital project fund as well as spiraling costs.

Following a forensic audit, the association hired Barker Creek, a Silverdale consulting firm, in 2024 to oversee the project.

Currently, the building is in much the same condition as it was in September 2024. It has been framed, the roof and walls are sheathed and windows are in, but the building has not been winterized.

The food bank has shelved plans to complete the building due to high costs and inadequate parking at the site, Englebeck said.

The food bank listed the property for sale, Engelbeck said, but it did not receive any offers.