Special port commission meeting scheduled

PORT ANGELES — The Port of Port Angeles commissioners will review, discuss and create a shortlist of candidates for the commission’s vacant District 2 seat during a special meeting at 10 a.m. Saturday.

The hybrid meeting will be at the port commission, 338 W. First St., Port Angeles.

To join the meeting online, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86946766267.

For audio only, call 1-253-215-8782 and enter webinar ID 848 869 4676 6267; no passcode is required.

A special meeting to interview applicants for the seat has been scheduled for Tuesday, and the new commissioner is expected to be selected during the commission’s regular meeting on June 23.

All applications received for the vacant seat are expected to be posted at https://portofpa.com after 5:30 p.m. Friday.