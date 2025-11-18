Sequim club to host performances of ‘Pride and Prejudice’

From left to right are Bennet sisters Rayna Louree, Ahrya Klinger, Emma Gilliam, Bee Mao and Trinity Devlin.

SEQUIM — The Sequim High School Operetta Club will present “Pride and Prejudice” with performances at 7 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday and a matinee performance at 2 p.m. Sunday.

The play, based on the novel by Jane Austen, will be on stage in the auditorium at Sequim High School, 601 N. Sequim Ave., Sequim.

Tickets are $15 per person, $12 for Associated Student Body and children 12 and younger.

The story follows Elizabeth Bennet, a bright, lively young woman navigating love, class and reputation in the Regency Era of 19th-century England.

Misunderstandings and pride cloud judgments when the wealthy and seemingly arrogant Mr. Darcy enters her life.

As secrets unfold and true character is revealed, Elizabeth and Darcy confront their own prejudices to find love and understanding.

Cast members include Emma Gilliam as Elizabeth Bennet, Ahrya Klinger as Jane Bennet, Trinity Devlin as Mary Bennet, Bee Mao as Lydia Bennet, Rayna Louree as Kitty Bennet, Reid Randall as Mr. Bennet, Alice Hamaker as Mrs. Bennet, Boden Cowgill as Mr. Darcy, Penny Medlong as Georgiana Darcy, Charlie Medlong as Mr. Bingley, Audrey Cabage as Miss Bingley, Lily Tjemsland as Mrs. Hurst, Max Brouillard as Sir William Lucas and as Harry, Sariah Weller as Charlotte Lucas, Denny Hamaker as Mr. Collins, Isabelle Hostetler as Lady Catherine De Bourgh, Ellie Miller as Lady Anne De Bourgh, Lucien “Mark” Wolfley as George Wickham, Riley Guimond as Mr. Gardiner and as Denny, Kaylee Lawson as Mrs. Gardiner and as the Bingley maid, and Quinlee Anderson as Mrs. Reynolds and as the Bennet maid.

Director Anna Pederson is assisted by crew members Rebecca Chen, Jeremy Pederson, Aason Judd, Jane Hamaker, Adrian Dulfo, Ozzie Hernandez, Kyla Ford, Olivia Folstrom, August Folstrom, Julia Ashbaugh, Khloe Schmidt, Luna Manley, Izzy Pinnel, Lily Despain and Addisyn Tate.

Sea life theme for fiber arts exhibit

Will Kimbrough will perform at Rainshadow Recording on Thursday.
Celeste Dybeck’s “Return of the Salmon” will be part of the “Under the Surface of the Salish Sea” fiber arts exhibit at the Port Townsend Marine Science Center’s gallery.
Rachelle McCabe.
