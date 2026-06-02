RainShadow Chorale to host spring concerts this weekend

PORT TOWNSEND — The RainShadow Chorale will present its spring program, “Wide Open Spaces,” at 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Both performances will be at First Presbyterian Church of Port Townsend, 1111 Franklin St.

Admission is by a suggested donation of $20 per person, $10 for students.

The program explores the beauty, mystery and spirit of the land through music that is both intimate and expansive.

“For me, this concert is mostly about poetry and the evocative imagery each song represents,” said Rebecca Nerison, the chorale’s board president. “I particularly love the three poems comprising Northwest Passage; I can barely get through the third movement without tears.”

The program gives voice to those who have traveled, settled and sung across these vast spaces, from moments of quiet reflection to surges of rhythmic energy.

“While these works describe geography — the tall grass, the Arctic passage, the Venezuelan night — they also explore the interior terrain of the human heart,” said Laurie de Leonne, the chorale’s artistic director. “To sing of ‘wide open spaces’ is to sing of the room we make within ourselves for hope, grief, wonder and the courage to face an unknown horizon.”

For more information, call 360-379-3458 or visit www.rainshadowchorale.org.