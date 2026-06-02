Friday market to open in Port Ludlow this weekend

PORT LUDLOW — The Friday Market Port Ludlow will open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. this weekend.

The open air market will be open on Fridays through Sept. 25 at the Port Ludlow Village Square, 100 Village Way.

The market will feature farm fresh vegetables, fruit, mushrooms, sauces, spices, teas, preserves, espresso, local baked goods, flowers, plants, garden art, jewelry, pottery, antiques and local nonprofits.

Food vendors will include Straight Up Shrooms, Sasquatch Botanicals, Uphill Farms, Three Peas Farm, Gray Fox Farms, Serendipity Farms, Ground to Perfection Bakery and the Hadlock Fruit Stand.

Local artists and crafters will include Plum Lane Garden Studio, Anne’s Stained Glass Art, Char’s Art, ARK Design, Finches and Friends, Rodzukes, Enchanted Fantasies, Pamela’s Pottery, Sonia Gomez and Maluhia Creative.