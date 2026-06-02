Liars to spin tales at Field Hall on Thursday

Doug Woodall, left, the reigning champion liar, and former champions Ken Dubuc and Toby Anderson, right, will return to Field Arts & Event Hall on Thursday for the 11th “almost” annual Liars Contest.

PORT ANGELES — The Story People of Clallam County will present its 11th “almost” annual Liars Contest at 7 p.m. Thursday.

The event will be in the Sunset Lounge at Field Arts & Events Hall, 201 W. Front St., Port Angeles.

Tickets are $25 per person, $15 for youths 18 and younger at www.fieldhallevents.org/tickets.

Ingrid Nixon will emcee up to eight storytellers who will spin their most outrageous whoppers.

Returning this year will be Doug Woodall, the reigning champion; Ken DuBuc, a retired Port Angeles fire chief and former champion liar, and Toby Anderson of Olympia, another former titleholder.

Also featured will be liars Bob Nuffer, Emma Amiad, Mitch Nelson, Bowen Lee and Lisa Turecek.

Each teller will have eight minutes, plus a one-minute grace period, to deliver their best tall tale.

A panel of judges composed of Mark Fischer from Field Hall’s board of directors, LaTrisha Suggs from the Port Angles City Council and Christy Wright from the Story People will select the winners.

For more information, visit clallamstorypeople@gmail.com or visit www.clallamstorypeople.org.