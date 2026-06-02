Student essay awards to highlight Studium Generale

PORT ANGELES — Studium Generale will present “Student Essay Awards and Student Playwright” at 12:35 p.m. Thursday.

The event will be in Little Theater on Peninsula College’s Port Angeles campus, 1502 E. Laurisden Blvd.

The presentation also will stream at https://pencol-edu.zoom.us/j/82423316508.

The event will begin with student writers and faculty sharing selections from this year’s English department essay award recipients.

This year’s Frances and Gunnar Fagerlund Literature Essay Award, given for first place in literary analysis, was awarded to Katherine McDaniel for “A Kindness That Never Listens.”

The Juliette Teorey Narrative Essay Award, awarded for first place in narrative writing, was presented to Kyla Braget for “The White Girl.”

Following the readings, Brianna Palenik will present her original play, “The Hands at Twelve and Twelve.”

For more information, email Kate Reavey at kreavey@pencol.edu.