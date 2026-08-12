Bat infected with rabies found in Olympic National Park

PORT ANGELES — Olympic National Park has reported the discovery of a bat with rabies.

At about 2 p.m. Sunday, a bat swooped down onto a woman and was temporarily caught in her hair near the Staircase Bridge, according to a news release on Wednesday.

The woman, who was not identified, is at risk for rabies and should seek healthcare immediately, according to the release, which also advised her to contact the Mason County Health Department at 360-427-9670, ext. 405.

“The bat also swooped at other visitors in the area and it is unknown whether other people had contact with the bat,” the release stated. “Anyone who may have had contact with a bat in the area (even if not bitten) should contact a healthcare provider and their local health department promptly to determine whether treatment is needed. If you are concerned that your pet may have had direct contact with a bat, contacting your local veterinarian is recommended.”

Rabies is a deadly virus that can affect any mammal, but bats are the most common carriers of rabies, according to the release.

“(Rabies) is usually transmitted through the bite or scratch of an infected animal or through contact with its saliva,” the release stated. “Bat bites and scratches can be very small and may not always be visible or painful, so anyone who believes they may have had direct contact with a bat should speak with a healthcare provider immediately to evaluate their risk of rabies exposure.”

If prompt, appropriate medical care is received, rabies is preventable.

Washington state has many bats, the vast majority of which are healthy and vital to the ecosystem and human well-being serving in pest control, pollination, seed dispersal and nutrient cycling, according to the release.

“Visitors should never touch or handle bats or other wild animals,” the release stated. “If you encounter a bat, dead or alive, keep your distance and notify park staff.”

For more information, go to doh.wa.gov/you-and-your-family/illness-and-disease-z/rabies.