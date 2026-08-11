Shellfish harvesting reopens on several Jefferson County beaches

PORT TOWNSEND — Jefferson County Public Health has lifted its closure for shellfish harvesting from beaches in Port Townsend Bay, Admiralty Inlet, Marrowstone Island, Kilisut Harbor and Mystery Bay.

Those areas had been closed to harvesting due to elevated levels of paralytic shellfish poison, a naturally occurring marine biotoxin produced by certain microscopic algae.

Recent testing by the state Department of Health revealed biotoxin levels below the closure limits for all species of clams, oysters and mussels.

Beaches in Discovery and Sequim bays as well as the Hood Canal remain closed.

For a map of safe shellfish harvest areas, visit www.doh.wa.gov/shellfishsafety.htm or call the Biotoxin Hotline at 1-800-562-5632.