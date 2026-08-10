Law enforcement searching for wanted Port Angeles man

PORT ANGELES — Clallam County Sheriff’s deputies are looking for a 30-year-old Port Angeles man who fled into a wooded area and was armed with a knife on Monday afternoon.

Aaron J. Hatfield was described as shirtless and wearing gray sweatpants in the area west of South Bay View Avenue in Port Angeles, according to the Clallam County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies and Port Angeles Police Department officers responded to the area, including a K9 tracking team and drone. Law enforcement conducted an extensive search but did not locate Hatfield.

At about 2:32 p.m., deputies were dispatched to a reported domestic violence incident at a residence on South Bay View Avenue in Port Angeles. The reporting party called 911 and reported that Hatfield had assaulted them, damaged a Ring security camera with an axe and broke a cell phone.

Hatfield then reportedly fled west on foot into the wooded area while armed with a knife.

Due to the ongoing law enforcement activity, Clallam County issued an Everbridge public notification regarding the area south of Bay View Avenue between Monroe Road and Mount Pleasant Road.

Deputies have probable cause to arrest Hatfield for residential burglary — domestic violence, assault in violation of a no-contact order — domestic violence, and third-degree malicious mischief — domestic violence.

Anyone who sees Hatfield or has information regarding his whereabouts should not approach him and should immediately call 911, the Sheriff’s Office said.