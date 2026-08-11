Firefighters extinguish Sourdough Fire

PORT ANGELES — Fire crews extinguished the Sourdough Mountain Fire on Monday.

The fire had burned less than 1 acre on the southern slope of Sourdough Mountain, about a half-mile below the Aurora Ridge Trail, according to the National Park Service. The cause was determined to be lightning.

Meanwhile, air resources responded to increased activity on the Mount Tom Creek Fire over the weekend. Water buckets were dropped on that fire on Monday.

The Mount Tom Creek Fire behavior remains minimal, with crews observing smoldering and rollout but no open flames. Public and firefighter safety remain the top priority as crews work to contain the fire, the National Park Service said.

There are no closures or evacuation orders at this time.

Due to increased fire activity and dry vegetation, Stage 2 fire restrictions are in effect. All campfires are prohibited within Olympic National Park and Olympic National Forest. Propane and gas stoves are allowed, if operated at least 3 feet away from flammable vegetation and forest litter, the National Park Service said.

Firefighters request that no drones are flown near firefighting operations. Every time a drone is spotted near operations, all aircraft are grounded until firefighters can be sure the drone is clear of this area.

The smoke from distant wildfires may impact the North Olympic Peninsula. For current smoke information, visit: https://fire.airnow.gov.