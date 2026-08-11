Burning prohibited in national park, forest

OLYMPIA — Olympic National Park and Olympic National Forest have instituted a burn ban.

“Hot and dry conditions persist resulting in a very high fire danger,” said Jeff Bortner, an interagency fire management officer. “With multiple challenging active incidents in the Northwest, it is especially important to prevent new human-caused fires.”

The ban applies to any fire that produces ash, including campfires and charcoal grills.

Gas or propane stoves, lanterns and heating devices are permitted in campgrounds and wilderness areas if there is no flammable material within 3 feet of the device.

All such devices must be equipped with an on-off switch or valve capable of immediately extinguishing the flame.

Fireworks are always prohibited on federal public lands.

The park service and the forest service also recommend visitors check for new restrictions before going camping, avoid parking vehicles in brush and always dispose of cigarette debris in an ashtray.

For more information, visit https://inciweb.wildfire.gov.