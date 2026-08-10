Port Townsend’s Melody Sky Weaver appointed Washington State Librarian

PORT TOWNSEND — Melody Sky Weaver, the city of Port Townsend’s community services director, has been appointed by Secretary of State Steve Hobbs to serve as the next Washington State Librarian.

Weaver’s final day at the city will be Aug. 28. She will begin her new position on Oct. 1.

Weaver began as Port Townsend’s community services director in January 2025, leading a new department designed to oversee the city’s Creative District, including libraries, parks, facilities and art programs. Prior to that, Weaver served for a decade as the director of the Port Townsend Public Library.

She holds a master of library and information science (MLIS) degree from the University of Washington Information School.

“Melody has truly put our public library on the map and helped make it a shining example of how a small, nimble and creative library team can have a major positive community impact,” outgoing City Manager John Mauro said.

Weaver will serve as the 31st Washington State Librarian when she takes over for current librarian Sara Jones.

“I am committed to inspiring creativity across the state and nation, fostering and strengthening community partnerships, and inspiring and leading teams to ensure equitable access to library services for all Washingtonians,” Weaver said. “This includes preserving history, supporting legislators, providing access to reading, and building positive futures through lifelong learning. My career is devoted to promoting the joys of reading, creating and connection.”

The Washington State Library operates a variety of programs through four unique teams:

• The Washington Talking Book & Braille Library serves Washington residents who can’t read standard print.

• Institutional Library Services reaches patrons in state prisons, hospitals and one juvenile facility.

• The research library in Tumwater houses state government publications and newspapers from across Washington, federal government publications, Washington’s original territorial collection from the 1800s, and other historic and rare books about the Pacific Northwest, alongside newer books about the region. It also provides information services to state employees and the public.

• The Library Development program distributes federal grant funds and provides consultation services to support local libraries across Washington.

In the next two years, the library will request funds from the state Legislature to maintain its services following layoffs and service cuts caused by reductions in state funds. The state library also seeks to return to the state capitol campus alongside the state archives.

Weaver called her departure from Port Townsend “bittersweet.”

“I will always treasure and feel heartfelt gratitude for my time in this vibrant Victorian Seaport and Arts community and look forward to visiting and supporting the Carnegie library as your new Washington State Librarian,” Weaver said.

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Reporter Christy Carley can be reached by email at christy.carley@peninsuladailynews.com.