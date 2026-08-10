Weekly flight operations scheduled

COUPEVILLE — Field carrier landing practice operations for aircraft stationed at Naval Air Station Whidbey Island Complex will be conducted next week.

There will be landing practice at the Outlying Landing Field in Coupeville tonight to late night. Practice also is slated for Tuesday night to late night, for Wednesday night to late night, and for mid-afternoon Thursday, then night to late night.

Operations will continue late Friday morning to early afternoon.

No landing practice operations are scheduled at Ault Field next week.

Comments, including noise complaints, can be directed to the station’s comment line at 360-257-6665 or via email at naswi_noise_comments@us.navy.mil.

All other questions can be directed to the public affairs office at 360-257-2286.