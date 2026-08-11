Semi-truck rolls over on Highway 101 near Brinnon

A semi-truck rolled over Tuesday morning on U.S. Highway 101 near Brinnon about 1 mile north of the Mount Walker pass, the Brinnon Fire Department said. (Brinnon Fire Department via Facebook)

BRINNON — Multiple agencies are on the scene of a semi-truck rollover on U.S. Highway 101 near milepost 299, about 1 mile north of the Mount Walker pass area, the Brinnon Fire Department reported.

There were no injures, the fire department said in a social media post.

However, the agency reported it will be an extended incident.

“The semi is leaking fuel, and recovery of a vehicle this size will require significant time, equipment, and coordination,” the fire department posted. “Motorists should expect traffic impacts throughout the day as crews work to safely control the scene and eventually remove the truck.”

Responding agencies include the Brinnon Fire Department, Quilcene Fire Rescue, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Washington State Patrol and the state Department of Transportation.

The Brinnon Fire Department advises travelers to plan ahead and allow for extra time on Highway 101.

“Traffic delays, temporary stops, and potentially extended closures may be necessary during the recovery operation,” the agency posted. “Please slow down well before reaching the scene, watch for emergency personnel and equipment, and follow directions from traffic control. Do not attempt to pass stopped traffic or drive around barricades or emergency vehicles.”