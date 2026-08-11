AREA SPORTS BRIEFS: Sequim Electric Works All-Stars take 13–6 victory

SEQUIM — The Sequim Electric Works All-Stars earned an exciting 13–6 victory over the Port Angeles Electric Works All-Stars on Saturday.

Sequim’s offense was led by Jacob Miller, who went 3-for-3 at the plate. Miller doubled down the right-field line in the first inning, tripled in the fourth, then launched a home run to center field in the fifth.

Sequim got on the board in the top of the first after Miller’s double. A passed ball brought in a run and William Madison followed with a triple down the right-field line before scoring on another passed ball.

Dominic Hunter also hit a triple and Madison added a double.

Port Angeles battled back in the bottom of the third, taking a 5–4 lead. John Audrian tripled down the right-field line and Grant Fairchild singled down the left-field line, with both hits producing runs.

Sequim pulled away in the later innings to secure the 13–6 win.

The Sequim Electric Works All-Stars included Liam Zepp, Conrad Jacobi, David Hines, Nehemiah Graham, Caleb Daly, Owen Fernie, Wes Fuller, Miller, Isak Cookro, Madison, Hunter and Evelyn Fernie. The Port Angeles Electric Works All-Stars included Matthew Lewis, Gabe Towarak, Jaxon Word, Devon Gaines, Paxton Dinius, Josiah Hagaman, Dreyson Black, Damien Millet, August Jones, Audrian, Fairchild and Ryder Helfer.

WCL semifinals

PORTLAND, Ore. ­— The West Coast League is down to its final four teams, with the championship game set for Thursday.

There were two win-and-advance games Tuesday night to send one North team and one South team to Thursday’s WCL Championship Game.

Defending WCL champion Bellingham played Wenatchee for the North slot. The rivalry dates back to the league’s founding. In 2005, the league’s first season, Wenatchee beat Bellingham for the WCL title. Bellingham (36-18) is chasing its third WCL championship. Wenatchee (39-13) is going for its fifth title overall, but first since 2012.

Ridgefield played Corvallis in the South with the Raptors chasing their first WCL championship.

Corvallis, the winningest team in league history, has earned 10 WCL championships in 20 seasons, including seven straight from 2016 through 2023. The Knights were looking to get back to the championship game after back-to-back South championship game losses to Portland in 2024 and 2025. Ridgefield and Corvallis both finished the regular season 31-23. The winner of their game will travel to either Bellingham or Wenatchee for Thursday’s championship game.

Peninsula Daily News