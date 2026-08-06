AREA SPORTS: Soccer referee clinic Saturday in Agnew; Sports officials needed age 16 and up

Youth soccer referee clinic Saturday

PORT ANGELES — An in-person clinic to train new certified youth soccer referees will be held at the Agnew Soccer Fields, 1240 N. Barr Road, at 10 a.m. Saturday.

Prior to registering for the field clinic, potential referees must be at least 13 years old and must complete an online course.

To register and complete the online course, visit https://home.wareferees.org/home and click on “Become a Referee/New Referees.”

The registration fee is $90 and background checks are $3.90 for ages 18 and older.

For more information, email area referee supervisor Paul Gotz at paul.gotz6@gmail.com.

UW softball clinic

PORT ANGELES — University of Washington softball players Giselle Alvarez, Tia Durst and Rylee Rehbein will instruct free softball camps for all skill levels on Aug. 29.

The camp will be held at Volunteer Field, 602 S. L St., Port Angeles. Ages 13 and older will be from 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Attendees will learn new drills the Huskies use every day, receive feedback from Division I athletes, play competitive games and can ask questions at a post-camp question-and-answer and autograph/photo session.

Pitchers will need to provide their own catcher for the pitching session.

To register, visit https://tinyurl.com/PDN-UWSoftball26.

Officials needed

PORT ANGELES — The Peninsula Officials group is looking for sports officials to cover games from the youth through high school levels.

Potential officials ages 16 and older can apply.

Fall sports on the North Olympic Peninsula are football, girls soccer and volleyball.

Winter sports are boys and girls basketball, wrestling, cheer, dance/drill and gymnastics.

Spring sports are baseball, softball and boys soccer.

Officiating is a way to network and get paid to be active.

You can work as little or as often as you like. You get to set your own availability. There also are many opportunities for larger paychecks from weekend tournaments.

Games through the Washington Officials Association are paid within 24 to 72 hours after the completion of the contest.

Military veterans can apply for the Battlefield 2 Ballfields program, which provides grants to empower military veterans by providing mentorship and resources necessary to excel in sports officiating.

The program was started in 2018 by former NFL ref and FOX television referee expert Mike Pererria.

Military vets selected by the program receive free sport-specific officiating uniforms, have their local officiating association dues covered, receive comprehensive liability insurance coverage and a U.S. veteran sew-on patch.

For more information, visit https://peninsula officials.com or email peninsulaofficials@gmail.com.

Peninsula Daily News