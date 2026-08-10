AREA SPORTS BRIEFS: Ribbon cutting set for improved tennis courts at Erickson Playfield

PORT ANGELES — The Port Angeles Parks and Recreation Department and the Peninsula Tennis Club will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony from 9 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Saturday to celebrate the completion of newly improved tennis courts at Erickson Playfield at 302 S. Race St.

The project was made possible through the partnership and fundraising efforts of the Peninsula Tennis Club, which raised $170,000 for the court improvements. Work included resurfacing and repainting all four courts, and installing lighting at the two west courts to allow for evening and wintertime play.

Following the ribbon cutting, the Peninsula Tennis Club will kick off play at the courts with a club tournament starting at 9:30 a.m. and continuing through the afternoon.

The 4.2-acre, Washington Recreation and Parks award-winning Erickson Playfield is a popular destination for youth and families with many amenities, including a covered picnic shelter, calisthenics park, four full-size tennis courts, skate park, accessible pump track and the Dream Playground, a community-built play structure with features for all ages.

Peninsula Daily News