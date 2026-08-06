LEFTIES: Early slams send PA packing

Port Angeles’ Will Feltus bats against the Kelowna Falcons with a fairly good crowd on hand for the last game of the West Coast League season at Civic Field.

PORT ANGELES — Port Angeles yielded three home runs, including two grand-slam homers in the opening two innings, to dig too deep a hole to climb out of in a 15-4 loss to the Kelowna Falcons in the final game of the West Coast League regular season.

Andre Titus bore the brunt of Kelowna’s long bombs, giving up 13 runs, 12 of them earned, on 10 hits and four walks in 2.2 innings pitched.

Reliever Dom Miller scattered three hits, a walk and one solo home run in his 5.1 innings of work, striking out three batters.

Port Angeles’ Luke Flodstrom had three hits in front of his hometown crowd, scoring twice, including on Lucas Doman’s RBI single to right center in the sixth inning.

Flodstrom also started the Lefties’ two-run eighth inning, singling to left center with one out and scoring on Jake Wells’ two-RBI single down the left-field line to cut the score to 14-4.

Port Angeles finished 11-43 in West Coast League play, last in the WCL’s North Division.

Player Awards

MVP: Ethan Wood: Wood finished fourth in the West Coast League in batting average after hitting at a .355 clip across 37 games this summer.

Port Angeles was blessed behind the plate and at first base this summer with West Coast League All-Star selections in Wood (first base) and Carter Enoch (C/1B) along with Garrett Patterson (C).

Wood tallied 14 extra-base hits out of his 49 hits (15th), hitting five home runs (11th) and nine doubles with 32 RBIs. He had an on-base percentage of .414 and posted a .529 slugging percentage (sixth).

Enoch started strong and stayed hot all summer, posting a .363 batting average in 102 at-bats with a .437 OBP and a .471 slugging percentage. Enoch had one home run, eight doubles and 25 RBIs.

He didn’t make the league’s top hitters because he didn’t reach the minimum 2.5 plate appearances per game and played in 75-percent of team games or 2.7 plate appearances per team game played.

Enoch hit the ball hard around the yard all summer for the Lefties, posting the sixth-fastest EV90 speed (101.4 mph) in the West Coast League. EV90 (90th percentile exit velocity) in baseball is an advanced Statcast metric that measures the speed of the top 10-percent of a hitter’s batted balls. Analysts use it as a stable, highly predictive indicator of a player’s true raw power capacity rather than relying on max exit velocity or volatile game-to-game averages.

Returner of the Year: Patterson, a 2025 returner for Port Angeles, posted a .323 batting average in 99 plate appearances spread across 39 games. He hit one homer, seven doubles and had 13 RBIs

Patterson’s batting average would have been good enough for 23rd in the league, but he didn’t make the league’s minimum 2.5 plate appearances per game and played in 75-percent of team games or 2.7 plate appearances per team game played.

He also started three games on the mound and made six overall pitching appearances with a 3.29 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 27.1 innings.

Best Pitcher: Casey Julkowski was the most successful arm for the Lefties as the right-handed reliever posted a 2-0 record with one save and a 2.35 ERA and 15 strikeouts across 15.1 innings in eight outings.

Kelowna 15, Port Angeles 4

Kel 4 5 4 0 0 1 0 0 1 — 15 14 0

Pal 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 2 0 — 4 10 4

Hitting

Kelowna — Graff-Rowe 3-5, 2B, 3 R, 2 RBI; Buckner 2-5, HR, 3 R, 5 RBI; Cunnigan 2-5, HR, 2B, R, 5 RBI; McNeal 3-5, 2 R; Moreno 2-6, HR, R, RBI..

Port Angeles — Flodstrom 3-4, BB, 2 R; Holden 1-4, 2B, BB; Feltus 2-4, BB; Betanco 1-4, 2B, R; Wells 1-3, 2 RBI; Mohler 1-4, BB, R.

Pitching

Kelowna — Dolansky 3 IP, 2 H, BB; Savoy 2 IP, BB, 2 K; Hughes 2.1 IP, 6 H, 4 ER, 2 BB; Pineo 1.1 IP, 2 H, 2 K; Prosofsky 0.1 IP, BB. .

Port Angeles — Titus 2.2 IP, 10 H, 13 R, 12 ER, 4 BB; Miller 5.1 IP, 3 H, ER, BB, 3 K; Mullen IP, H, ER, 2 BB.

________

Sports reporter/columnist Michael Carman can be contacted at sports@peninsuladaily news.com.