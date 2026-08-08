Todd Ortloff Show guests this week

PORT ANGELES — Here is this week’s schedule for the 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Todd Ortloff Show on KONP 1450 AM, 101.7 FM in Port Angeles, 101.3 FM in Sequim and myclallamcounty.com on the internet outside the Port Angeles area.

This week’s scheduled lineup:

Monday – Stevie Borgaard and Becky McFarland, joined by their children, discussing Project SAFER (Special Assistance For Emergency Response), supporting individuals who experience intellectual/developmental disabilities.

Tuesday – Clallam County Fair discussion with Don Crawford, Parks, Fair and Facilities Director; Aspen Smith, Fair Events Coordinator; and County Commissioner Randy Johnson.

Wednesday – Realtor Mae Graves, discussing real estate trends in Clallam County.

Second segment – James Garlick, Music on the Strait.

Thursday – Seattle Mariners baseball, sponsored by Leitz Farm Supply & Equipment Sales.