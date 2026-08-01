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EYE ON BUSINESS: This week’s meetings

Published 1:30 am Saturday, August 1, 2026

By Peninsula Daily News

Port Angeles Business Association — Breakfast meetings with networking and educational programs are held Tuesdays at 7:30 a.m. at Joshua’s Restaurant, 113 DelGuzzi Drive (off U.S. Highway 101) in east Port Angeles.

This week features retiring state Representative and former Clallam County Commissioner Steve Tharinger.

There is a $5 minimum charge by Joshua’s for those at the PABA meeting who do not order breakfast.

Port Angeles Rotary — Meetings on Wednesdays at the student-run Wildcat Cafe at Lincoln School, 905 W. Ninth St., at noon in Port Angeles.

This week features Christine Loewe, Executive Director of the Port Angeles Fine Arts Center.

Port Angeles Nor’Wester Rotary — Meeting in person Friday at 7 a.m. at Port Angeles Senior & Community Center, 328 E. Seventh Street in Port Angeles.

This week features Olympic View Turn Around with Karena Stocker.

Zoom access is by request. Email info@rotarynorwester.org for information.

Port Angeles Kiwanis Club — Meets in-person noon to 1 p.m. every Thursday at Joshua’s Restaurant, 113 DelGuzzi Drive (off U.S. Highway 101) in east Port Angeles.

This week features the Boys and Girls Club presented by Mary Budke.

There is a $5 minimum charge by Joshua’s for those at the Kiwanis meeting who do not order lunch.

Olympic Kiwanis Club — Meets in-person 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. every Thursday at Port Angeles Food Bank, 632 N. Oakridge Drive in Port Angeles. Coffee will be served.

This week features a business meeting.

Clallam County Economic Development Council — Coffee With Colleen, hosted by Colleen McAleer, on Wednesdays at 8 a.m. The Zoom link is us02web.zoom.us/j/89474510306?pwd=VlIr RHh5RG1nYVh3V3J XRzF SMmRodz09,Meeting ID 894 7451 0306 and Passcode 187447.

This week features Wendy Sisk, CEO, Peninsula Behavioral Health.

• Sequim Sunrise Rotary — Hybrid meetings on Fridays at 7 a.m. at the Dungeness River Center, 1943 W. Hendrickson Rd., Sequim, and online via zoom.

This week features Dave Brownell, North Olympic History Center.

Programs can be found on their website, http://sequimsunriserotary.org. For a zoom invitation, email sequimsunriserotaryclub@gmail.com.

• Sequim Rotary Noon Club (PSDP)— Meets in person at noon every Thursday at the Big Elk Restaurant, 707 E Washington Street, Sequim.

West End Business and Professional Association — Meets in person Wednesdays from 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. at Forks Congregational Church Fellowship Hall, 280 S. Spartan Ave., Forks.

• The Port Townsend Kiwanis Club – Meets in person at noon Wednesdays at the Hwy 20 Roadhouse Restaurant, 2152 W. Sims Way, Port Townsend.

The Port Townsend Rotary Noon Club — Meets in person at noon on the first and third Tuesdays of each month at Grace Lutheran Church, 1120 Walker Street, in Port Townsend.

• The Rotary Club of East Jefferson County — Meets at noon Thursdays at the Tri-Area Community Center, 10 West Valley Road, Chimacum.

This week features a classification talk with Kevin Erich.

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All of the above meetings are open to the public.

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