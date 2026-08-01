EYE ON BUSINESS: This week’s meetings

• Port Angeles Business Association — Breakfast meetings with networking and educational programs are held Tuesdays at 7:30 a.m. at Joshua’s Restaurant, 113 DelGuzzi Drive (off U.S. Highway 101) in east Port Angeles.

This week features retiring state Representative and former Clallam County Commissioner Steve Tharinger.

There is a $5 minimum charge by Joshua’s for those at the PABA meeting who do not order breakfast.

• Port Angeles Rotary — Meetings on Wednesdays at the student-run Wildcat Cafe at Lincoln School, 905 W. Ninth St., at noon in Port Angeles.

This week features Christine Loewe, Executive Director of the Port Angeles Fine Arts Center.

• Port Angeles Nor’Wester Rotary — Meeting in person Friday at 7 a.m. at Port Angeles Senior & Community Center, 328 E. Seventh Street in Port Angeles.

This week features Olympic View Turn Around with Karena Stocker.

Zoom access is by request. Email info@rotarynorwester.org for information.

• Port Angeles Kiwanis Club — Meets in-person noon to 1 p.m. every Thursday at Joshua’s Restaurant, 113 DelGuzzi Drive (off U.S. Highway 101) in east Port Angeles.

This week features the Boys and Girls Club presented by Mary Budke.

There is a $5 minimum charge by Joshua’s for those at the Kiwanis meeting who do not order lunch.

• Olympic Kiwanis Club — Meets in-person 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. every Thursday at Port Angeles Food Bank, 632 N. Oakridge Drive in Port Angeles. Coffee will be served.

This week features a business meeting.

• Clallam County Economic Development Council — Coffee With Colleen, hosted by Colleen McAleer, on Wednesdays at 8 a.m. The Zoom link is us02web.zoom.us/j/89474510306?pwd=VlIr RHh5RG1nYVh3V3J XRzF SMmRodz09,Meeting ID 894 7451 0306 and Passcode 187447.

This week features Wendy Sisk, CEO, Peninsula Behavioral Health.

• Sequim Sunrise Rotary — Hybrid meetings on Fridays at 7 a.m. at the Dungeness River Center, 1943 W. Hendrickson Rd., Sequim, and online via zoom.

This week features Dave Brownell, North Olympic History Center.

Programs can be found on their website, http://sequimsunriserotary.org. For a zoom invitation, email sequimsunriserotaryclub@gmail.com.

• Sequim Rotary Noon Club (PSDP)— Meets in person at noon every Thursday at the Big Elk Restaurant, 707 E Washington Street, Sequim.

• West End Business and Professional Association — Meets in person Wednesdays from 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. at Forks Congregational Church Fellowship Hall, 280 S. Spartan Ave., Forks.

• The Port Townsend Kiwanis Club – Meets in person at noon Wednesdays at the Hwy 20 Roadhouse Restaurant, 2152 W. Sims Way, Port Townsend.

• The Port Townsend Rotary Noon Club — Meets in person at noon on the first and third Tuesdays of each month at Grace Lutheran Church, 1120 Walker Street, in Port Townsend.

• The Rotary Club of East Jefferson County — Meets at noon Thursdays at the Tri-Area Community Center, 10 West Valley Road, Chimacum.

This week features a classification talk with Kevin Erich.

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All of the above meetings are open to the public.