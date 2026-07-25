Todd Ortloff Show guests this week
Published 1:30 am Saturday, July 25, 2026
PORT ANGELES — Here is this week’s schedule for the 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Todd Ortloff Show on KONP 1450 AM, 101.7 FM in Port Angeles, 101.3 FM in Sequim and myclallamcounty.com on the internet outside the Port Angeles area.
This week’s scheduled lineup:
Monday – Seattle Mariners baseball, brought to you by Leitz Farm Supply & Equipment Sales.
Tuesday – Port Angeles High School Assistant Principal Tiffany Blore, discussing the upcoming “Roughrider Launch,” a free, two-week transition program for incoming freshman that takes place before the school year begins.
Wednesday – Kari Chance, executive director with the Juan de Fuca Foundation of the Arts, discussing the upcoming Arts in Action event.
Second segment – Bacon Bits with Amanda Bacon.
Thursday – Business Bits with Small Business Advisor Kevin Hoult.