Todd Ortloff Show guests this week

PORT ANGELES — Here is this week’s schedule for the 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Todd Ortloff Show on KONP 1450 AM, 101.7 FM in Port Angeles, 101.3 FM in Sequim and myclallamcounty.com on the internet outside the Port Angeles area.

This week’s scheduled lineup:

Monday – Seattle Mariners baseball, brought to you by Leitz Farm Supply & Equipment Sales.

Tuesday – Port Angeles High School Assistant Principal Tiffany Blore, discussing the upcoming “Roughrider Launch,” a free, two-week transition program for incoming freshman that takes place before the school year begins.

Wednesday – Kari Chance, executive director with the Juan de Fuca Foundation of the Arts, discussing the upcoming Arts in Action event.

Second segment – Bacon Bits with Amanda Bacon.

Thursday – Business Bits with Small Business Advisor Kevin Hoult.