EYE ON BUSINESS: This week’s meetings

• Port Angeles Business Association — Breakfast meetings with networking and educational programs are held at 7:30 a.m. Tuesdays at Joshua’s Restaurant, 113 DelGuzzi Drive (off U.S. Highway 101) in east Port Angeles.

This week features Clallam County Assessor candidates Lee Hancock and Antonio Price.

There is a $5 minimum charge by Joshua’s for those at the PABA meeting who do not order breakfast.

• Port Angeles Chamber of Commerce — Monthly luncheon meetings are held at 11:15 a.m. on the second Wednesday of each month in the second-floor meeting room of the Red Lion Hotel, 221 N. Lincoln St.

Tickets for the luncheon are $25 if preregistered at www.portangeles.org; at the door, they are $30 for members and for nonmembers, and they can be purchased from the meeting room cashier.

This week features Habitat for Humanity of Clallam County.

• Port Angeles Rotary — Meetings at noon on Wednesdays at the student-run Wildcat Cafe at Lincoln School, 905 W. Ninth St., Port Angeles.

This week features Serenity House.

• Port Angeles Nor’Wester Rotary — Meetings at 7 a.m. Fridays at Port Angeles Senior & Community Center, 328 E. Seventh St., Port Angeles.

This week features Chris Allen, Port Angeles Arts Council.

Zoom access is by request. Email info@rotarynorwester.org for information.

• Port Angeles Kiwanis Club — Meets in person from noon to 1 p.m. every Thursday at Joshua’s Restaurant, 113 DelGuzzi Drive (off U.S. Highway 101) in east Port Angeles.

This week features Camaraderie Cellars winery, presented by Don Corson.

There is a $5 minimum charge by Joshua’s for those at the Kiwanis meeting who do not order lunch.

• Olympic Kiwanis Club — Meets in person from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. every Thursday at Port Angeles Food Bank, 632 N. Oakridge Drive, Port Angeles. Coffee will be served.

• Clallam County Economic Development Council — Coffee With Colleen, hosted by Colleen McAleer, at 8 a.m. on Wednesdays. The Zoom link is us02web.zoom.us/j/89474510306?pwd=VlIr RHh5RG1nYVh3V3J XRzF SMmRodz09, Meeting ID 894 7451 0306 and Passcode 187447.

• Sequim Sunrise Rotary — Hybrid meetings at 7 a.m. Fridays at the Dungeness River Center, 1943 W. Hendrickson Road, Sequim, and online via Zoom.

This week features Frank DeSalvo, discussing a career as a sports performance consultant.

Programs can be found at http:// sequimsunriserotary.org. For a Zoom invitation, email sequimsunriserotaryclub@gmail.com.

• Sequim Rotary Noon Club (PSDP) — Meets in person at noon every Thursday at the Big Elk Restaurant, 707 E. Washington St., Sequim.

• West End Business and Professional Association — Meets in person from 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. Wednesdays at Forks Congregational Church Fellowship Hall, 280 S. Spartan Ave., Forks.

• The Port Townsend Kiwanis Club — Meets in person at noon Wednesdays at the Highway 20 Roadhouse Restaurant, 2152 W. Sims Way, Port Townsend.

• The Port Townsend Sunrise Rotary Club — Hybrid meetings at 7:15 a.m. Wednesdays. In person at Grace Lutheran Church, 1120 Walker St., Port Townsend, and streaming on the Zoom platform.

For access to the Zoom meeting, email PTTownsend SunriseRotary@gmail.com.

• The Port Townsend Rotary Noon Club — Meets in person at noon on the first and third Tuesdays of each month at Grace Lutheran Church, 1120 Walker St., Port Townsend.

• The Rotary Club of East Jefferson County — Meets at noon Thursdays at the Tri-Area Community Center, 10 West Valley Road, Chimacum.

This week features District Assistant Governor Anna Richmond.

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All of the above meetings are open to the public.