Todd Ortloff Show guests this week

PORT ANGELES — Here is this week’s schedule for the 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Todd Ortloff Show on KONP 1450 AM, 101.7 FM in Port Angeles, 101.3 FM in Sequim and myclallamcounty.com on the internet outside the Port Angeles area.

This week’s scheduled lineup:

Monday – Field Arts & Events Hall Executive Director Steve Raider-Ginsburg.

Second segment – David Brownell, Executive Director, North Olympic History Center.

Tuesday – North Olympic Health Network CEO, Terri Sabella.

Second segment — Paul Jarkiewicz, Executive Director, Port of Port Angeles.

Wednesday – City of Port Angeles: Courtney Bornsworth, Natural Resources & Grant Administrator, Community & Economic Development, with a critical areas ordinance update. Jalyn Boado-Sousa, Housing Administrator, Community & Economic Development, discussing permit-ready plans.

Second segment — Phil Castell, annual Strait Stamp show.

Third segment — Jess McKenzie and Port Angeles Community Players discuss upcoming children’s play “The Enchanted Bookshop.”

Thursday – Seattle Mariners baseball, sponsored by Leitz Farm Supply & Equipment Sales.