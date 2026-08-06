Port Angeles Walmart to host Stuff the Bus event on Friday

PORT ANGELES — The Port Angeles Walmart will host a Stuff the Bus event from noon to 4 p.m. Friday to collect donations of new school supplies.

The store, at 3411 East Kolonels Way, will help outfit area students for the start of classes on Sept. 3.

All donated items will be distributed at the Port Angeles School District’s back-to-school fair from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 15 at Jefferson Elementary School, 218 E. 12th St. Students will be able to recieve free haircuts, vision screenings, school supplies, clothing and lunch.

Among those participating will be the Port Angeles Food Bank, Clallam County Developmental Disabilities, the North Olympic Library System, Olympic Medical Center, Olympic Community Action Programs and Olympic Angels.

The back-to-school event is sponsored by the school district, Boys & Girls Clubs of the Olympic Peninsula, Kiwanis Club of Port Angeles, Lutheran Community Services Northwest, Port Angeles Education Foundation and Steve Methner State Farm Insurance.

For more information, email Quinn Perry at qperry@portangelesschools.org.

Drop-off locations

School supplies can also be dropped off at any of the following locations:

Port Angeles School District, 905 W. Ninth St.

First Fed (all branches)

Jazzy Joshua’s, 113 S. DelGuzzi Drive

Boys & Girls Club, 2301 S. Francis St.

KONP, 721 E. First St., Suite 101

Lutheran Family Services, 2610 S. Francis St.

Supplies that are needed include:

Backpacks (full-size, no wheels)*

Crayola colored pencils*

Crayola crayons (24 pack)*

Crayola fine-tip markers (12 pack)*

Ear buds/headphones

Elmer’s school glue

Erasers (pencil top)

Expo dry erase markers (fine and chisel tip)*

Glue sticks (unscented, no glitter)*

Hand wipes (unscented)*

Pencil sharpener

Pocket folders

Post-it divider tabs

Reuseable water bottles*

Scissors (blunt- and pointed-tip)

Sharpie markers (black)

Spiral notebooks (wide-ruled)*

Ticonderoga No. 2 pencils*

*High-need items