Committee members sought for ‘For’ and ‘Against’ statements

PORT ANGELES — The Clallam County Auditor’s Office is seeking members of several For and Against committees for ballot measures on the Nov. 3 general election ballot until noon Tuesday.

The committees will draft the arguments, either for or against, regarding the measure for the voters’ guide. Statements are due by 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Members are needed for both the For and Against committees for Clallam County Fire District 1, Proposition 1, a multi-year permanent levy lid lift, and for Quillayute Valley School District, Proposition 1, bonds to rebuild Forks Middle School.

Members are also needed for the Against committee for Clallam County Fire District 2, Proposition 1, a 10-year EMS levy.

This proposition was on the ballot for the primary election and, as of the initial count Tuesday evening, had garnered 55 percent of the vote, which is less than the 60 percent supermajority required to pass the new levy.

“This proposition shall not be submitted to the voters if the levy authorized by Resolution No. 2026-03 is approved by the voters at the primary election held on August 4, 2026,” the measure stated.

Interested volunteers should email elections@clallamcountywa.gov with their name, voter registration address, phone number and the committee for which they want to write a statement.