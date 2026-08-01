EYE ON THE PENINSULA: Boards and committees scheduled to meet next week

Government boards and committees are scheduled to meet across the Peninsula next week.

Clallam County Commissioners

The Clallam County commissioners weekly work session scheduled for Monday and their weekly business meeting scheduled for Tuesday have both been canceled.

Other Clallam County meetings:

Meeting agendas are posted at https://clallamcowa.portal.civicclerk.com.

• The Clallam County Heritage Advisory Board meeting scheduled at 4:30 p.m. Monday has been canceled.

• The Animal Solutions Advisory Committee will meet at 2 p.m. Tuesday.

The hybrid meeting will be in the Emergency Operations Center at the Clallam County Courthouse, 223 E. Fourth St., Port Angeles.

• The Homelessness Task Force will meet at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The hybrid meeting will be in room 160 of the Clallam County Courthouse, 223 E. Fourth St. Port Angeles.

To join the meeting online, visit https://us06web.zoom.us/j/95662121034?pwd=OGtnbTgydVJNWG1hc25Rck5XQ0xiZz09.

For audio only, call 253-215-8782 then enter meeting ID 956 6212 1034 and passcode 12345.

• The Parks and Recreation Advisory Board will conduct a public forum to hear comments regarding the draft 2027-2037 parks comprehensive plan at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The hybrid meeting will be in the commissioners’ chambers in the Clallam County Courthouse, 223 E. Fourth St., Port Angeles.

To join the meeting online, visit www.zoom.us/join or call 1-253-215-8782, then enter meeting ID 835 9170 1271 and passcode 12345.

• The Trails Advisory Committee will meet at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The hybrid meeting will be in room 160 in the Clallam County Courthouse, 223 E. Fourth St., Port Angeles.

• The Clallam County Planning Commission will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

The hybrid meeting will be in the county commissioners meeting room in the Clallam County Courthouse, 223 E. Fourth St., Port Angeles.

To join the meeting online visit www.zoom.us/join or call 1-253-215-8782, then enter meeting ID 857 7304 5582 and passcode 12345.

• The Housing Solutions Committee will meet at 9 a.m. Friday.

The hybrid meeting will be in room 160 in the Clallam County Courthouse, 223 E. Fourth St., Port Angeles.

To join the meeting online, visit https://us06web.zoom.us/j/81387023267.

For audio only, call 253-215-8782 then enter meeting ID 813 8702 3267 and passcode 12345.

Jefferson County commissioners

The three Jefferson County commissioners will conduct a workshop regarding the harm reduction program with Veronica Shaw and Anya Callahan when they meet at 9 a.m. Monday.

The hybrid meeting will be in the commissioners chambers at the Jefferson County Courthouse, 1820 Jefferson Street, Port Townsend.

To join the meeting online, visit https://zoom.us/j/93777841705.

For audio only, call 1-253-215-8782 and enter access code 937-7784-1705#.

Public comments emailed to jeffbocc@co.jefferson.wa.us will be included in the meeting minutes; comments may also be made in person, via Zoom or by telephone.

Agenda items include:

• A resolution to apply for Salmon Recovery Funding Board grant funding for Brinnon floodplain acquisitions.

• An agreement with Election Systems & Software LLC for $156,225 to renew election tabulation software license and hardware maintenance.

• An agreement with the state Department of Transportation for $1,708 to lease the east side of the parking lot at the Brinnon Community Center.

• An agreement with Cascade Community Connections for $737,125 to provide consumer support services.

• An agreement with Russ Construction fro $796,634 for Phase 4 of the on-site grinder pump installation for Port Hadlock sewer project.

• A supplemental agreement with Widener and Associates for an additional $7,104 to perform emergency repairs to the Upper Hoh Road.

• An amend agreement with Cascade Community Connections for an additional $6,000 to provide individual employment services.

• An amended agreement with Public Health of Seattle and King County for an additional $1,000 to provide breast, cervical and colon health services.

• Authorization to issue a request for proposals for $1,004,000 in 2027 lodging tax funding.

• A resolution appointing Lachlan Carey, Brian Roach and Melissa Spear to the Climate Action Committee.

• A monthly public health and emergency management update from Dr. Allison Berry and Willie Bence.

• A workshop Nathan Naidu, the deputy director for intergovernmental and external affairs at the Department of the Interior.

• An executive session with the county administrator, and chief civil deputy prosecuting attorney to discuss litigation or potential litigation.

• Discussion, public comment and potential action regarding the topic of the executive session.

2:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

• An executive session with the with the human resource director to review the performance of a public employee.

• Discussion, public comment and potential action regarding the topic of the executive session.

• Discussion, public comment and potential action regarding a letter of recommendation for the proposed Jamestown S’Klallam Tribe Land Transfer Act of 2026.

The full agenda is expected to be posted at www.co.jefferson.wa.us under the BoCC Agenda link in the “Helpful Links” section at the bottom of the page.

Other Jefferson County meetings:

The county’s meeting schedule is posted at https://co.jefferson.wa.us.

• The Risk Management Committee will meet at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The hybrid meeting is in the county commissioners’ chambers at the Jefferson County Courthouse, 1820 Jefferson St., Port Townsend.

To join the meeting online, visit https://us06web.zoom.us/j/85745374749.

• The Lodging Tax Advisory Committee and the Tourism Coordinating Council will conduct a joint meeting at 2 p.m. Tuesday.

The hybrid meeting will be in the Board of County Commissioners’ chambers at the Jefferson County Courthouse, 1820 Jefferson St., Port Townsend.

To join the meeting online, visit https://us06web.zoom.us/j/89949550777.

For audio only, call 253-215-8782 then enter meeting ID 899 4955 0777.

• The Jefferson County Marine Resources Committee will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

The hybrid meeting will be in the Pavilion Room at 355 Hudson St., Port Townsend.

To join the meeting online, visit https://wsu.zoom.us/j/97019789946.

For audio only, call 253-215-8782 then enter meeting ID 970 1978 9946.

• The Jefferson County Public Infrastructure Fund Board will meet at 2:30 p.m. Thursday.

The board will meet in the county commissioners’ chambers at the Jefferson County Courthouse, 1920 Jefferson St., Port Townsend.

To join the hybrid meeting online, visit https://us06web.zoom.us/j/87600686598.

For audio only, call 253-215-8782 then enter meeting ID 876 0068 6598

• The Chimacum Drainage District will meet at 5 p.m. Thursday.

The district will meet at the Jefferson County Library, 620 Cedar Ave., Port Hadlock.

The agenda is expected to be posted at https://test.co.jefferson.wa.us/WeblinkExternal/Browse.aspx?startid=10460398&dbid=0&repo=Jefferson.

Jefferson County Public Utility District

Jefferson County Public Utility District commissioners will hear a presentation regarding the Energy Resource Plan from Joseph Wilson when they meet at 4 p.m. Tuesday.

The commissioners will also review the performance of a public employee in executive session during a special meeting at 3 p.m. Tuesday.

The hybrid meetings will be in the PUD offices at 310 Four Corners Road, Port Townsend.

To join the meeting online, visit www.zoom.us/my/jeffcopud or call 833-548-0282, meeting ID 4359992575#.

The meeting agendas are posted at https://jeffpud.diligent.community/Portal/MeetingTypeList.aspx.

Port Townsend city

The Port Townsend City Council will meet at 6 p.m. Monday.

The hybrid meeting will be in council chambers at City Hall, 540 Water St., Port Townsend.

To view the meeting live, visit www.cityofpt.us/citycouncil/page/agendasminutesvideos.

To join the meeting online, visit https://zoom.us/j/98187633367.

For audio only, call 253-215-8782 and enter the meeting ID 981 8763 3367.

Written comments may be submitted at https://publiccomment.fillout.com/cityofpt.

The full agenda is expected to be posted at https://cityofpt.us/citycouncil/page/agendasminutesvideos.

Port Townsend schools

The Port Townsend School Board will meet at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

The board meets in the Community Room at Salish Coast Elementary School, 1637 Grant St., Port Townsend

The agenda and meeting link are expected to be posted at https://go.boarddocs.com/wa/ptsd/Board.nsf/Public.

Quilcene School Board

The Quilcene School Board will conduct a self-evaluation and discuss goals for the year when it meets at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

The board meets in Room 9 at 294715 U.S. Highway 101, Quilcene.

Attendees can register for a zoom link at https://zoom.us/meeting/register/pDVRNt13TqKp6jIWz4VHUA.

The agenda is expected to be posted at https://www.qsd48.org/board-agenda 24 hours prior to the meeting.

Olympic Medical Center

Olympic Medical Center commissioners will meet at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The hybrid meeting will be in Linkletter Hall at Olympic Memorial Hospital, 939 Caroline St., Port Angeles.

To join the meeting online, visit https://www.olympicmedical.org/calendar.

The meeting agenda is expected to be posted at https://www.olympicmedical.org/about-us/board-of-commissioners.

Fire Protection District 3

Clallam County Fire Protection District 3 commissioners will meet at 1 p.m. Tuesday.

The hybrid meeting will be in the district’s training and operations center, 255 Carlsborg Road, Sequim.

To join the meeting online, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84401730144?pwd=Y2ZtS0wzSDFLVlVlTG9CUW9GdDVidz09.

For audio only, dial 253-215-8782 then enter meeting ID 868 5240 5153 and passcode 912707.

The agenda is expected to be posted at https://ccfd3.org/board-meetings.

The district covers the east side of Clallam County with a small portion in Jefferson County.

Jefferson County Library Board of Trustees

The Jefferson County Board of Trustees will conduct a retreat workshop at 9 a.m. Wednesday.

The retreat will be in the meeting space at the Jefferson Community Foundation, 2409 Jefferson Street, Suite A, Port Townsend

The meeting agenda is posted at https://www.jclibrary.info/event/board-trustees-special-meeting-18137.