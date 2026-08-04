Peninsula museums to offer free entry on Saturday

OLYMPIA — More than 100 museums across the state will waive admission fees on Saturday in observance of the Washington Museum Association’s Museum Day.

The statewide holiday is part of Washington’s commemoration of the semiquincentennial anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

“Learning about our history, sharing our stories and preserving our history for future generations is a key component of our approach to the semiquincentennial,” Lt. Gov. Denny Heck said. “Here in Washington, we are doing that by connecting with local communities, local histories and local voices.”

Peninsula museums offering free admission Saturday include the North Olympic History Center in Port Angeles, the Jefferson County Historical Society’s Museum of Art + History in Port Townsend, the Commanding Officer’s Quarters at Fort Worden, the Carnegie Museum in Port Angeles, the Quilcene Historical Museum in the Worthington House, 151 W. Columbia St., Quilcene, and the Fort Flagler Museum.

The North Olympic History Center, 933 W. Ninth St., Port Angeles, will offer free guided tours, special exhibits, public programs and activities from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Museum of Art + History, 540 Water St., Port Townsend, is exhibiting “Moments That Made Us,” a traveling panel sponsored by Washington State Parks.

Elwha Klallam Museum at the Carnegie, 205 S. Lincoln St., Port Angeles, hosts an exhibit of artifacts from the ancient tribal village of č̕ixʷícən as well as an exhibit about the removal of the Elwha River dams.

For more information, visit www.washingtonmuseumassociation.org/museum-day/participating-museums.