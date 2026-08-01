Weekly flight operations scheduled

COUPEVILLE — There will be field carrier landing practice operations for aircraft stationed at Naval Air Station Whidbey Island Complex this week.

There will be landing practice at the Outlying Landing Field in Coupeville mid-afternoon to late Monday night.

Practice is also slated for mid-afternoon to late Tuesday night.

Practice is also slated for late Wednesday evening to late night.

Practice is also slated for Thursday night to late night.

Operations will continue Friday afternoon.

There are no landing practice operations scheduled at Ault Field during this week.

Comments, including noise complaints, can be directed to the station’s comment line at 360-257-6665 or via email at naswi_noise_comments@us.navy.mil.

All other questions can be directed to the public affairs office at 360-257-2286.