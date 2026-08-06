Crews responding to fire in Olympic National Park

PORT ANGELES — Crews are responding to a 0.75-acre fire that is burning on a forested slope on the north side of Olympic National Park.

A Type 1 K-Max helicopter and eight rappelers are currently working to contain the fire, which has been named the Sourdough Fire, the National Park Service said.

The Aurora Ridge Trail, North Fork Sol Duc Trail, and Eagle Lakes and Aurora Springs backcountry campsites are closed. There are no evacuation orders in place.

The fire is burning on the southern slope of Sourdough Mountain, about a half-mile below the Aurora Ridge Trail, the National Park Service said. Fire behavior remains minimal, with crews observing creeping, backing and smoldering in ground vegetation and duff.

Crews are working to determine the cause of the fire, which was reported on Wednesday.

The Sourdough Fire is producing minimal smoke. Smoke from other wildfires is prevalent across the North Olympic Peninsula. For current smoke information, visit: https://fire.airnow.gov.

A Type 5 incident commander is covering the fire, and the U.S. Coast Guard is assisting with helicopter operations on Lake Crescent.

Hot and dry weather is expected to continue through Saturday.

Due to increased fire activity and dry vegetation, Stage 2 fire restrictions will begin Friday. All campfires will be prohibited within Olympic National Park and Olympic National Forest. Propane and gas stoves will be allowed, if operated at least 3 feet away from flammable vegetation and forest litter.

Firefighters request that no drones are flown near firefighting operations, including on Lake Crescent.