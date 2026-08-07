Four-car collision sends one to hospital

SEQUIM — One person was transported to a hospital following a four-car collision that blocked a lane on eastbound U.S. Highway 101 at Hooker Road near Sequim.

Erik Rodgers, 33, of Port Angeles was driving a 2006 BMW 330 eastbound on Highway 101 about 3:10 p.m. Thursday when he failed to stop and collided with a vehicle stopped at a traffic light, the State Patrol reported.

Luke Lafountaine, 32, of Tuxedo Park, N.Y., was driving a 2010 Toyota Prius that was rear-ended by Rodgers, the State Patrol said. Lafountaine was injured and transported to Olympic Medical Center, the agency added.

Lafountaine’s Prius collided with a 2026 Toyota Rav4 driven by Bart Bergsbaken, 50, of Gilbert, Ariz., and Bergsbaken’s Rav4 then collided with a 2025 Jeep Wrangler driven by Meghan Moore, 33, of Royal Oak, Mich., according to the State Patrol.

Heather Bergsbaken, 49, of Gilbert, Ariz., who was a passenger in the Rav4, and Lauren Lafountaine, 34, of Tuxedo Park, N.Y., a passenger in the Prius, were not injured, the State Patrol said.

All people involved were wearing seat belts, the agency added.

Neither drugs nor alcohol were factors, the State Patrol said.

The cause was speed too fast for conditions. Rodgers may face charges for second-degree negligent driving, the State Patrol said.

The BMW and Prius both were totally destroyed while the Rav4 and Jeep Wrangler sustained reportable damage, the State Patrol said.