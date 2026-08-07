Auditor’s office seeking volunteer for ‘against’ committee

PORT ANGELES — The Clallam County Auditor’s Office is seeking community members to draft a statement for the voters’ guide against a proposed levy lid lift for Clallam County Fire District 6 on the Nov. 3 general election ballot.

Committee members must reside within the district, which is west of Forks along La Push and Mora roads.

The deadline to request a committee appointment is noon on Tuesday. Statements will be due by 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The auditor already has solicited For and Against committees regarding levies for Fire District 1, Fire District 2 and the Quillayute Valley School District.

Applicants should email their name, voter registration address and telephone number, and the name of the proposition to elections@clallamcountywa.gov.