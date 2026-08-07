Full burn ban instituted in Clallam County

PORT ANGELES — Clallam County has declared a full burn ban, modifying restrictions put in place earlier this summer.

The burn ban includes all camgrounds within unincorporated Clallam County and prohibits all outdoor burning, Fire Marshal George Bailey stated in a news release.

“We have been fortunate this year to have such a mild summer with several rainfall events, but the weather has taken a turn to hot and dry conditions for the foreseeable future,” Bailey said.

The Clallam County restrictions are due to low humidity and extreme heat warnings forecast for the Peninsula.

The full burn ban prohibits campfires, bonfires, briquette barbecues, residential yard debris cleanup, trash disposal, land clearing, weed abatement and agricultural burning activity, Bailey said.

Propane or gas pellet appliances are allowed as long as their use is over a non-flammable surface and at least 5 feet from flammable vegetation. The exception is campgrounds within Olympic National Park and Olympic National Forest as they are regulated by the federal government and the state Department of Natural Resources, Bailey said.

Jefferson County continues to have a high fire danger warning, which was put in place July 22.

The use of charcoal briquettes is prohibited, except for commercially made listed and labeled barbeque devices located and used at a residence. Target shooting outside of gun ranges also is prohibited, and the use of exploding targets or incendiary ammunition is not allowed. Hunting is allowed in open areas.

The discharge, manufacture, sale, storage or transportation of fireworks is prohibited.

Outdoor burning is restricted, with no recreational burning (campfires).

Maintaining a 30-foot defensible space around structures will help aid firefighters by creating a zone of protection around personal property, Bailey said.

For more information, visit https://www.clallamcountywa.gov/885/Defensible-Space-Around-a-Structure.