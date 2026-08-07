New marine science exhibit opens at Fort Worden

The Port Townsend Marine Science center has opened a new exhibit at Building 502 on the Fort Worden campus. (Eryn Smith)

PORT TOWNSEND — The Port Townsend Marine Science Center has opened a newly renovated exhibit at Fort Worden.

The Fort Worden Salish Sea exhibit is the first major renovation of the center’s aquarium facilities in 25 years. It features live exhibits that re-create the region’s kelp forest habitat as well as a fully articulated, preserved orca skeleton.

The aquarium at Fort Worden’s historic pier was closed in December 2024 after four decades.

The pier is owned by Washington State Parks, which has no plans to maintain it and will eventually have to remove it.

The center partially reopened its museum in Building 502 last July but without any of the aquarium exhibits.

The newly renovated space contains 1,270 square feet of exhibit space designed by Andrew Whiteman with another 250 square feet of aquarium support equipment.

“Our goal was to create a place where anyone who visited would be inspired to look at life in the Salish Sea with fresh eyes,” said Diane Quinn, the center’s executive director. “By watching sea stars close up, examining the flippers of a whale skeleton, seeing sand through a microscope or listening to seabirds, we’re creating moments that spark curiosity and inspire lifelong stewardship.”

The ADA-accessible exhibit includes interactive displays, microscopes, puzzles, books, listening stations with the sounds of whales and seabirds, underwater video and hands-on activities for all ages.

The design uses flexible exhibits that can evolve with new discoveries, stories and activities.

“This exhibit reflects our commitment to ensuring that future generations can discover, understand and care for the Salish Sea,” said Diane Baxter, the president of the center’s board of directors. “The board is proud to support an organization that continues to evolve while staying true to its mission of empowering conservation through education and science.”

In addition to experiencing hands-on learning, guests can borrow shoreline adventure backpacks filled with tools and guides to investigate the nearby intertidal zone.

The entire renovation was completed on a budget of $300,000, which was jump-started by a $75,000 grant from the federal government’s Institute for Museum and Library Services, along with donations from the Ben B. Cheney Foundation, the Norman Archibald Foundation and the Russell Family Foundation as well as individual donors.

Quinn said the renovation could not have been accomplished without the donated labor and materials supplied by numerous community members.

The aquarium is located in Building 502 at Fort Worden Historical State Park, 200 Battery Way, Port Townsend, and is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursdays through Mondays.

Admission is $7 per person, $5 for youths 6-17 and free for children 5 and younger.

Members of the Port Townsend Marine Science Center and members of the University of Washington’s Burke Museum of Natural History and Culture also are admitted for free.

Parking requires a Discover Pass, which can be purchased at the kiosks across the street from the aquarium or upon entry to the park.

For more information, visit www.ptmsc.org.