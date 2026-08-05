AREA SPORTS: Free baseline concussion testing for high school athletes in Port Townsend

Lonnie Archibald/for Peninsula Daily News Chad Morris, left, and Nick Miron team up while showing their pickleball skills at Tillicum Park in Forks on Monday. A recent tournament for the fast-growing sport was held during the Forks Old Fashioned Fourth of July celebration.

Sequim Wolves fall sports registration

SEQUIM — Registration is now open for Sequim High School’s fall sports offerings.

The school offers football with practice starting Aug. 19, and girls soccer, volleyball, girls swimming, boys tennis and cross country (coed) with practice beginning Aug. 24.

Athletes must register in two places: by completing all forms in FinalForms; or, if you are new to the district, an incoming freshman (ninth grade) or a sports-only athlete (homeschool or Running Start), you must also register with Sequim High School’s athletic office.

To do so, contact high school registrar Kaitlin Smithson at ksmithson@sequimschools.org or call 360-582-3600.

For more information, email athletic director Ian Henley at ihenley@sequimschools.org.

Select team hoops

PORT ANGELES — The registration fee for Port Angeles Youth Basketball’s fourth- through eighth-grade boys and girls basketball teams has been reduced by $100.

Registration is open through Aug. 21.

Port Angeles Youth Basketball’s AAU season will run from September through March for the grade-level-based squads.

The cost is now $200 and a uniform deposit of $50 also will be required when registering.

All athletes who registered before this announcement already have had their fees adjusted to the new rate, and refunds have been processed where applicable.

Tryouts are planned from Aug. 18-21.

To register, visit https://tinyurl.com/PDN-PAYB2627.

The program will host between six and eight tournaments this season and season-pass discounts during registration only.

Season passes are $75 for adults, $25 for military/seniors/children with a limit of two adults and two military/seniors/children passes per family.

Single tournament passes are $20 for adults, $12 for military/seniors/children.

Peninsula Daily News