YOUTH BASEBALL: Taproom caps unbeaten Electric Works season with Majors championship

The Electric Works Co-Ed Summer Baseball League wrapped up another successful season by crowning its 2026 champions after an exciting championship weekend. In the Majors Division, Angeles Taproom, led by head coach Seth Scofield, completed a remarkable undefeated season, finishing with a perfect 15-0 overall record and the 2026 championship. The undefeated championship roster included Ethan Barbre, Mason Christianson, Charles Cromarty, Boe Horejsi, Ethan Itti, Brantly Johnson, Silas Liberty, Tanner Martin, Isaac Mayo, Elijah McGuire, Ashton Miller, Anberlin Younger and Ripley Younger.

The Electric Works Co-Ed Summer Baseball League wrapped up another successful season by crowning its 2026 champions after an exciting championship weekend.

In the Majors Division, Angeles Taproom, led by head coach Seth Scofield, completed a remarkable undefeated season, finishing with a perfect 15-0 overall record and the 2026 championship.

The undefeated championship roster included Ethan Barbre, Mason Christianson, Charles Cromarty, Boe Horejsi, Ethan Itti, Brantly Johnson, Silas Liberty, Tanner Martin, Isaac Mayo, Elijah McGuire, Ashton Miller, Anberlin Younger and Ripley Younger.

Electric Works congratulates both championship teams and is proud of every team that competed this season. Thank you to the Port Angeles community for another incredible season.

We look forward to welcoming players and families back to the ballpark in 2027. The league also thanks its coaches, volunteers, umpires, sponsors, and families for their dedication and support throughout the summer. Their commitment helped create a fun, competitive, and memorable season for every player.