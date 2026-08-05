YOUTH BASEBALL: PA Power is Electric Works Youth Baseball Minors Champion

The Electric Works Co-Ed Summer Baseball League wrapped up another successful season by crowning its 2026 champions after an exciting championship weekend.

In the 46/60 Minors Division, PA Power, led by head coach Kyle Crabtree, earned the league championship with an impressive postseason run. The championship roster included Kyuss Crabtree, Hartley Crabtree, Adam Custovic, Paxton Dinius, Grayson Donohue, Benjamin Hooper, Jett Johnson, Finnegan Mosley, Emma Owens, Brody Spence, Ronin Sutherland, Gabriel Towarak and Andre Turner. PA Power went 10-1-1 in the regular season and 13-1-1 overall.