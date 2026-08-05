BASEBALL: Lefties shutout in penultimate contest

PORT ANGELES — Port Angeles pitchers kept Kelowna Falcons bats off quiet most of the evening, but when a team yields 10 walks there’s little incentive to swing.

Kelowna stayed alive in the West Coast League North Division playoff chase by shutting out Port Angeles 5-0 at Civic Field on Tuesday evening.

Starter Wes Lynch allowed six of the free passes in his 3.2 innings on the hill.

Lynch hit Falcon Finley Buckner to lead off the second inning, then walked three straight batters and gave up a sacrifice fly for an early 2-0 Kelowna lead.

Port Angeles, meanwhile, was limited to four hits on the night and didn’t advance a runner past second base all game long.

A two-run home run by Nolan Eberwein and Finley Buckner’s RBI double in the top of the ninth provided some cushion for the Falcons.

Port Angeles put two runners aboard in the home half of the inning, but a Noah Betanco groundout and Wyatt Mohler’s line out ended the game.

Port Angeles could still play spoiler for Kelowna in the last Lefties’ game of the summer, late Wednesday.

In the North, Nanaimo and Kelowna each controlled their own destiny, as both sported 29-24 records, one game better than Edmonton. Nanaimo, wrapping up at home against Kamloops, is in with a win. The same is true for Kelowna, visiting Port Angeles.

But should Nanaimo or Kelowna lose while Edmonton wins in Bellingham, the Riverhawks would grab the fourth spot via tiebreaker. Should Nanaimo and Kelowna both lose while Edmonton wins, all three would finish in a flat-footed 29-25 tie, and it’s Edmonton and Nanaimo who advance on tiebreakers, with Kelowna out.

Kelowna 5, Port Angeles 0

Kel 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 — 5 5 0

Pal 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0 4 2

Hitting

Kelowna — Burnham 0-2, 2 BB, R, RBI; Eberwein 2-5, HR, R, 2 RBI; Buckner 2-4, 2B, R, RBI. .

Port Angeles —Feltus 1-4; Holden 1-4; Strange-Tregear 1-2; Mohler 1-4.

Pitching

Kelowna — Beaudoin 5 IP, H, 6 K; Prieto 3 IP, 2 H, BB, 2 K; Bloodworth IP, H, BB..

Port Angeles — Lynch 3.2 IP, 0 H, 2 ER, 6 BB, 4 K; Matthews 1.1 IP, 3 BB, 2 K; Glowinkowski 4 IP, 5 H, 3 ER, BB, 4 K. .