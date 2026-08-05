Pink Floyd tribute band to play at Field Hall

PORT ANGELES — Pigs on the Wing will present “Animals” at 8 p.m. Saturday at Field Arts & Events Hall, 201 W. Front St., Port Angeles.

Tickets are $26 to $51 per person at www.fieldhall events.org/tickets.

The Portland, Ore.-based Pink Floyd tribute band is celebrating its 20th anniversary.

The first set will consist of a full performance of the 1977 album “Animals” followed by a second set showcasing the best of Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters-era catalog.

The second set will include many hits but also a number of deep cuts.

The Waters Era, from 1968 to 1985, spans 10 albums including “A Saucerful of Secrets” from 1968, “Ummagumma” from 1969, “Atom Heart Mother” from 1970, “Meddle” from 1971, “Obscured by Clouds” from 1972, “The Dark Side of the Moon” from 1973, “Wish You Were Here” from 1975, “Animals” from 1977, “The Wall” from 1979 and “The Final Cut” from 1983.

Pigs on the Wing is composed of Matt Sulikowski, saxophone; Matt Jones, keyboards and vocals; Bryan Fairfield, drums; Jason Baker, guitar and vocals; Dave Lindenbaum, guitar and vocals; Holly Brooks, vocals; and Eric Welder, bass and vocals.