Eighth Street festival set for Saturday

PORT ANGELES — The inaugural Eighth Street Festival is set for noon to 5 p.m. Saturday.

The one-day event will be co-located at a variety of venues along the Eighth Street business corridor, including Funky Grooves, the Moose Lodge, the Yarn Emporium, TLC Pet Pros, Eighth Street Chicken Co., Doc Neely’s, Firehouse Burgers, Graysons, Sergio’s Hacienda, McPhee’s Grocery, Sea to Summit Charcuterie, Spudabakers and Mix It Shack.

The festival will include dog washes, scavenger hunts, sales, menu specials, records, coffees, yard sales, screen printing, sweets, sidewalk chalk and arts and crafts.

For more information, email info@pineandeight.com.