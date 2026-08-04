Sequim Prairie Nights car show set for this weekend

SEQUIM — The ninth Sequim Prairie Nights Show and Shine car show will start parking vehicles at 7:30 a.m. Saturday.

The annual event will be on Washington Street, which will be closed to traffic between Sequim and Third avenues until 3 p.m.

The show will include several raffle drawings throughout the day for donated items. Proceeds will benefit the Sequim High School scholarship fund.

This year’s show will be open to street rods, hot rods, classics, muscle cars, trucks and vintage motorcycles.

Attendees are asked to bring unopened jars of peanut butter for the Price Ford peanut butter drive.

For more information, visit www.sequimprairienights.com.